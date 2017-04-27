Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester argues with an Israeli border policeman during a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad...more
A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails over the fence, outside Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Medics tend to a female protester after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian boys shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester returns a tear-gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators gather during a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
