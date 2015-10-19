Edition:
Mon Oct 19, 2015

Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

A Palestinian posing as a journalist, who stabbed an Israeli soldier with a knife, lies on the ground after being shot dead near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jameel Salhab

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Israeli soldiers and border policemen gather around the body of a Palestinian, who stabbed an Israeli soldier, after he was shot at the scene of the stabbing attack in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Palestinian who stabbed an Israeli soldier is seen on the ground after he was shot as the wounded soldier (R) is treated at the scene of the stabbing attack in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
