Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier
A Palestinian posing as a journalist, who stabbed an Israeli soldier with a knife, lies on the ground after being shot dead near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jameel Salhab
Israeli soldiers and border policemen gather around the body of a Palestinian, who stabbed an Israeli soldier, after he was shot at the scene of the stabbing attack in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian who stabbed an Israeli soldier is seen on the ground after he was shot as the wounded soldier (R) is treated at the scene of the stabbing attack in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
Japan's naval power
An armada of carriers, cruiser, destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest warships and...
Kim Jong-Un, ladies man
A look at the North Korean leader's female entourage.
Israeli-Palestinian violence surges
Tensions heighten after more than two weeks of violence.
Inside New York's iconic TWA terminal
Thousands of visitors packed JFK airport to get a last look at the iconic architecture of the TWA Flight Center before the futuristic 1960's building is...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.