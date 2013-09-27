Edition:
Palestinian teen wedding

<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

