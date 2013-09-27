Palestinian teen wedding
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. ...more
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013....more
The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip...more
Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza...more
Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013....more
The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza...more
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. ...more
Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more
Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more
Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. ...more
Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more
Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more
Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Camper hotel
The world's first camping trailer hostel opens in Bonn, Germany, with 15 various camping caravans in vintage style.
Rubber Duck craze
An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman has been spotted in cities across Asia.
Yoga in Fenway Park
People participate in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park to raise money to benefit two of the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone programs.
3-year-old snooker prodigy
Wang Wuka vows to be a top snooker player as he undergoes five hours of training daily with his father in China to shoot the balls with precision.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.