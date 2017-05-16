Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 16, 2017 | 8:41am EDT

Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 16
A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
2 / 16
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 16
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A Palestinian protester jumps over burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
4 / 16
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 16
Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 16
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 16
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 16
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 16
Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters stand behind a fence during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 16
A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A Palestinian man takes part in a rally marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
11 / 16
A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A female protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
12 / 16
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
13 / 16
A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A Palestinian protester drags a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
14 / 16
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
15 / 16
A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
A female protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest marking the 69th anniversary of Nakba, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Macron takes power in France

Macron takes power in France

Next Slideshows

Macron takes power in France

Macron takes power in France

Emmanuel Macron takes power as president of France, vowing to restore the country's status in Europe and the world.

May 15 2017
The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

May 12 2017
Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

May 10 2017
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three...

May 08 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast