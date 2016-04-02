Palmyra: Before and after ISIS
A 2010 view shows the intact Temple of Bel in the historic Syrian city of Palmyra. The temple, an ancient fusion of Near Eastern and Greco-Roman architecture named for the Mesopotamian god Bel, was dedicated in 32 AD. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
Referring to the building as a 'pagan temple', Islamic State members detonated explosives around the interior and exterior of the structure. Damage to the temple was extensive, with most of the stones shattered to pieces by the explosives....more
The remains of the Temple of Bel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of peace and war, seen here intact at the Palmyra museum. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
The same statue, seen here at the end of the hallway, with its arm and head missing. REUTERS/SANA
The Arch of Triumph, seen here intact, in the eastern section of Palmyra's colonnade, was destroyed by Islamic State in August 2015. Work on the eastern section began in 175 AD and continued into the early 3rd century. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
The Monumental Arch today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An aerial view shows an explosion at the wall of the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel as Syrian government forces pushed their way into Palmyra. The castle, believed to have been built by Mamluks in the 13th century, remains intact, although retreating...more
The stairway at the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
The Valley of Tombs, west of the city's ancient walls, was home to 50 monuments, mostly sandstone tower-shaped chambers that held the graves of wealthy Palmyrenes. The Tower of Elahbel and the Tower of Iamblichus, two of the better preserved...more
An image distributed by Islamic State in August 2015 appeared to show the total destruction of the Roman-era Baal Shamin temple. One of the most complete ancient buildings in Palmyra before its demolition, archaeologists hope to rebuild the...more
The Great Tetrapylon, linking the west and central sections of the colonnade, is seen intact prior to the arrival of Islamic State. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
The Great Tetrapylon can be seen still intact in this aerial view taken shortly after Syrian forces retook the city. REUTERS/Rossiya 24
The Great Tetrapylon today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
The Roman theater, used by Islamic State to film executions, remains intact. REUTERS/Rossiya 24
The Roman theater today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Damage in the museum was extensive with an unknown number of relics either destroyed or looted. REUTERS/SANA
Smoke rises from the modern city as seen from the historic city of Palmyra today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" on a stone at the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers standing on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Damaged artifacts inside the museum. REUTERS/SANA
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "No shooting is allowed without the permission of the Emir" on a stone among the remains of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian national flag in the historic city today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Damage to the Monumental Arch. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian soldiers on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" at theTemple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
