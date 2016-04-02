Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

An image distributed by Islamic State in August 2015 appeared to show the total destruction of the Roman-era Baal Shamin temple. One of the most complete ancient buildings in Palmyra before its demolition, archaeologists hope to rebuild the...more

An image distributed by Islamic State in August 2015 appeared to show the total destruction of the Roman-era Baal Shamin temple. One of the most complete ancient buildings in Palmyra before its demolition, archaeologists hope to rebuild the structure, as well as the destroyed Temple of Bel and Monument Arch, by using the advanced reconstruction technique known as anastylosis. REUTERS/Social Media

