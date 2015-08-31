Palmyra in ruins

An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives on stone ledges of columns during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's...more

An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives on stone ledges of columns during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's antiquities chief Maamoun Abdulkarim told Reuters the images did appear to show the destruction of the ancient Baal Shamin temple and correlated with descriptions given by residents of the explosion detonated there. Five photos were distributed on social media showing explosives being carried inside, being planted around the walls of the temple, a large blast and then rubble. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "Placing explosives in the Baal Shamin pagan temple in the city of Tadmour". REUTERS/Social Media

