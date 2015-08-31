Palmyra in ruins
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. The hardline Islamic State group has destroyed part of an ancient temple in Syria's Palmyra city, a group monitoring the conflict said on August 30,...more
A view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the colonnade in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Monumental Arch in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Funerary Temple in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows columns in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A general view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
A view shows the Temple of Bel in the historical city of Palmyra, Syria, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives on stone ledges of columns during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Syria's...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show explosives by a wall during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show people carrying a barrel during what they said was the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads "The...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads,...more
Next Slideshows
Clashes outside Ukraine parliament
Demonstrators and police clash over a constitutional amendment aimed at ending the separatist rebellion in the east.
Remembering Katrina
Brass bands and presidential visits mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
I am fleeing my home, Syria
For many refugees, the path from war-ravaged Syria to Europe runs through Turkey, Greece, Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary.
Scuffle in the West Bank
Palestinians fight with an Israeli soldier while he detains a boy during a protest against Jewish settlements in Nabi Saleh.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.