Fri Aug 10, 2012

Panning for gold

<p>Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Britain's Jessica Ennis (R) and Canada's Brianne Theisen compete in heat 5 of the women's heptathlon 200m at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Jessica Ennis (R) and Canada's Brianne Theisen compete in heat 5 of the women's heptathlon 200m at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Britain's Jessica Ennis (R) and Canada's Brianne Theisen compete in heat 5 of the women's heptathlon 200m at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Australia's Sally Pearson competes during her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Australia's Sally Pearson competes during her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Australia's Sally Pearson competes during her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>South Africa's Caster Semenya (C) runs with other competitors in her women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

South Africa's Caster Semenya (C) runs with other competitors in her women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, August 10, 2012

South Africa's Caster Semenya (C) runs with other competitors in her women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Australia's Henry Frayne competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Australia's Henry Frayne competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Australia's Henry Frayne competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Jeff Porter (C) of the U.S., South Africa's Lehann Fourie (L) and Barbados' Greggmar Swift compete in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Jeff Porter (C) of the U.S., South Africa's Lehann Fourie (L) and Barbados' Greggmar Swift compete in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jeff Porter (C) of the U.S., South Africa's Lehann Fourie (L) and Barbados' Greggmar Swift compete in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Britain's Dwain Chambers competes during round 1 of the men's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Dwain Chambers competes during round 1 of the men's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Britain's Dwain Chambers competes during round 1 of the men's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. breaks away from the field to win her women's100m heat 2 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. breaks away from the field to win her women's100m heat 2 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. breaks away from the field to win her women's100m heat 2 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Athletes compete in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Athletes compete in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, August 10, 2012

Athletes compete in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes during round 1 of the men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes during round 1 of the men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes during round 1 of the men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Cuba's Orlando Ortega clears a hurdle in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Cuba's Orlando Ortega clears a hurdle in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Cuba's Orlando Ortega clears a hurdle in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Kellie Wells of the U.S. (L) and Colombia's Lina Florez compete in their women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Kellie Wells of the U.S. (L) and Colombia's Lina Florez compete in their women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Kellie Wells of the U.S. (L) and Colombia's Lina Florez compete in their women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Athletes compete in the men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Athletes compete in the men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, August 10, 2012

Athletes compete in the men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Britain's Mo Farah (C) runs in his men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Britain's Mo Farah (C) runs in his men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Britain's Mo Farah (C) runs in his men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Asafa Powell of Jamaica runs on his way to winning his 100m heat round 1 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Asafa Powell of Jamaica runs on his way to winning his 100m heat round 1 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Asafa Powell of Jamaica runs on his way to winning his 100m heat round 1 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Galen Rupp (2nd R) of the U.S. runs with other competitors in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Galen Rupp (2nd R) of the U.S. runs with other competitors in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, August 10, 2012

Galen Rupp (2nd R) of the U.S. runs with other competitors in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Justin Gatlin (R) of the U.S. runs on his way to winning in his men's 100m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Justin Gatlin (R) of the U.S. runs on his way to winning in his men's 100m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Justin Gatlin (R) of the U.S. runs on his way to winning in his men's 100m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown takes the lead in her women's 100m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown takes the lead in her women's 100m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Friday, August 10, 2012

Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown takes the lead in her women's 100m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

