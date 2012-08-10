Panning for gold
Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Britain's Jessica Ennis (R) and Canada's Brianne Theisen compete in heat 5 of the women's heptathlon 200m at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Australia's Sally Pearson competes during her women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
South Africa's Caster Semenya (C) runs with other competitors in her women's 800m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Australia's Henry Frayne competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jeff Porter (C) of the U.S., South Africa's Lehann Fourie (L) and Barbados' Greggmar Swift compete in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Dwain Chambers competes during round 1 of the men's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Carmelita Jeter of the U.S. breaks away from the field to win her women's100m heat 2 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Athletes compete in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes during round 1 of the men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cuba's Orlando Ortega clears a hurdle in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Will Claye of the U.S. competes in the men's long jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kellie Wells of the U.S. (L) and Colombia's Lina Florez compete in their women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Athletes compete in the men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Britain's Phillips Idowu competes in the men's triple jump qualification during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Mo Farah (C) runs in his men's 5000m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Asafa Powell of Jamaica runs on his way to winning his 100m heat round 1 during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Galen Rupp (2nd R) of the U.S. runs with other competitors in their men's 5000m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Justin Gatlin (R) of the U.S. runs on his way to winning in his men's 100m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jamaica's Veronica Campbell-Brown takes the lead in her women's 100m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
