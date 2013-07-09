Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 9, 2013 | 2:25pm EDT

Parade of the "big heads"

<p>A boy stands between a "Kiliki" (L) and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. "Kilikis", wearing oversized heads and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A boy stands between a "Kiliki" (L) and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. "Kilikis", wearing oversized heads and playfully...more

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A boy stands between a "Kiliki" (L) and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. "Kilikis", wearing oversized heads and playfully hitting bystanders with sponges on sticks, parade daily through the city accompanied by brass bands during the nine-day-long festival made popular by U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
1 / 10
<p>A girl screams at a "Kiliki" from inside a building where she is hiding during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A girl screams at a "Kiliki" from inside a building where she is hiding during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A girl screams at a "Kiliki" from inside a building where she is hiding during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
2 / 10
<p>A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A "Kiliki" and a "Cabezudo" (Big head) get dressed after taking a break during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
3 / 10
<p>A child kisses a "Kiliki" during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A child kisses a "Kiliki" during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A child kisses a "Kiliki" during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
4 / 10
<p>A "Kiliki" hits children with a sponge as they sit on top of a bull run barrier during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A "Kiliki" hits children with a sponge as they sit on top of a bull run barrier during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A "Kiliki" hits children with a sponge as they sit on top of a bull run barrier during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 10
<p>A "Kiliki" tries to scare a boy during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A "Kiliki" tries to scare a boy during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A "Kiliki" tries to scare a boy during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
6 / 10
<p>A "Kiliki" tries to open the door of a building where a boy is hiding from him during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A "Kiliki" tries to open the door of a building where a boy is hiding from him during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A "Kiliki" tries to open the door of a building where a boy is hiding from him during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
7 / 10
<p>A "Kiliki" talks to a boy who tried to hide from him inside a store during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A "Kiliki" talks to a boy who tried to hide from him inside a store during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A "Kiliki" talks to a boy who tried to hide from him inside a store during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
8 / 10
<p>Families and their children take part in the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Families and their children take part in the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

Families and their children take part in the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
9 / 10
<p>A "Kiliki" talks to his friend during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A "Kiliki" talks to his friend during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Tuesday, July 09, 2013

A "Kiliki" talks to his friend during the San Fermin festival's "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Parade of the giants and the big heads) in Pamplona July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Fourth of July

Fourth of July

Next Slideshows

Fourth of July

Fourth of July

Americans gather for parades, picnics and fireworks in celebration of Independence Day.

Jul 04 2013
Cambodia's garment industry

Cambodia's garment industry

The garment industry has become by far Cambodia’s biggest export earner but as investment in the country’s textile industry is surging so is labor unrest,...

Jul 04 2013
Air Guitar champs

Air Guitar champs

Contestants showcase their best rock'n'roll during the 2013 U.S. Air Guitar semi-finals in New York.

Jul 03 2013
Gay pride parades

Gay pride parades

Revelers celebrate in gay pride parades around the world, on the heels of twin victories on same-sex marriage in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jul 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast