Paradise for $20
A general view of the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Fears of being kidnapped or not finding toilet-paper are not much of an incentive for a holiday in Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Argentine Juan Suso (C, wearing a hat) walks to get off the plane with other tourists, as they arrive to the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Hardy travelers undeterred by tales - real and exaggerated - of crime and...more
Tourists register themselves at a tourist office, as they arrive to the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Thanks to exchange controls skewing the economy in favor of anyone with foreign currency, meaning you can hire a...more
Argentine Juan Suso (R), 31, and his wife pose for a picture on a sandbar in the shallow sea at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. A decent hostel at a popular beach may cost $5 a night, while two people can have a three-course meal with...more
Tourists chat and take pictures on a beach in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Tourists walk at a beach in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Even at a bumped-up 90 bolivars due to the exclusive island location, a beer here costs just $0.22 at the black market rate most foreigners change on. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Brazilian tourists take pictures on a boat in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Venezuela's largest denomination note is 100 bolivars - about 25 U.S. cents. Amazed at the sheer quantity of notes they receive, visitors find where to keep...more
An Argentine tourist puts on his fins during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Despite the currency bonanza, tourists are hardly flocking to Venezuela. There were just under 1 million arrivals last year, four times...more
Argentine tourists adjust their masks before entering the water during a snorkeling class in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. In Venezuela, it's the frightening level of crime that mainly puts people off, plus acute shortages of basic...more
Argentine tourists check their equipment before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. The giveaway prices in Venezuela for foreigners are a recent phenomenon: the black market price of a U.S....more
Argentine tourists enter to the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. The government is unable to meet demand at official exchange rates, which range from 6.3 to 200 bolivars per dollar, so the black market...more
An Argentine tourist poses for a picture with his mask and snorkel before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. In contrast with tourists, Venezuelans' purchasing power has fallen as wage rises...more
Tourists walk on the street at the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Shopping for basic food and goods has become a daily struggle for many locals - let alone the sort of exotic holidays foreigners are enjoying in...more
Boat drivers carry a cooler to put it in a boat at the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Not surprisingly, there is a buzz about Venezuela on the backpackers' circuit. Young budget travelers recommend it as one of the...more
Tourists walk on a sandbar in the shallow sea, at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
British tourist Matthew Napier (L), 35, and Aiskel Rendon, a 31-year-old Venezuelan, pose for a picture at a beach in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. "It's crazy! This beer is costing me just a few pennies," said Napierclad in sunglasses...more
A tourist sits in the water on a sandbar in the shallow sea, at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Tourists take pictures on a sandbar in the shallow sea, at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Tourists walk on a sandbar in the shallow sea, at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view of the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
