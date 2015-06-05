Edition:
Paradise for $20

A general view of the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Fears of being kidnapped or not finding toilet-paper are not much of an incentive for a holiday in Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Argentine Juan Suso (C, wearing a hat) walks to get off the plane with other tourists, as they arrive to the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Hardy travelers undeterred by tales - real and exaggerated - of crime and shortages are finding the South American nation an absurdly cheap destination. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Tourists register themselves at a tourist office, as they arrive to the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Thanks to exchange controls skewing the economy in favor of anyone with foreign currency, meaning you can hire a boat to a Caribbean island for $15 a day, or trek through Andean mountains or Amazon jungle for a week, with porters, at $125. "You're bombarded with this idea you can't go out on the street," said Argentine Juan Suso, 31, who ignored advice at home and in Venezuela to enjoy a few days walking round Caracas before going to Los Roques with a guitar on his back. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Argentine Juan Suso (R), 31, and his wife pose for a picture on a sandbar in the shallow sea at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. A decent hostel at a popular beach may cost $5 a night, while two people can have a three-course meal with wine for $10. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Tourists chat and take pictures on a beach in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Tourists walk at a beach in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Even at a bumped-up 90 bolivars due to the exclusive island location, a beer here costs just $0.22 at the black market rate most foreigners change on. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Brazilian tourists take pictures on a boat in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Venezuela's largest denomination note is 100 bolivars - about 25 U.S. cents. Amazed at the sheer quantity of notes they receive, visitors find where to keep them the biggest problem. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
An Argentine tourist puts on his fins during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Despite the currency bonanza, tourists are hardly flocking to Venezuela. There were just under 1 million arrivals last year, four times fewer than neighboring Colombia which is successfully marketing itself despite decades of drug wars and a Marxist insurgency. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Argentine tourists adjust their masks before entering the water during a snorkeling class in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. In Venezuela, it's the frightening level of crime that mainly puts people off, plus acute shortages of basic products from milk to diapers. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Argentine tourists check their equipment before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. The giveaway prices in Venezuela for foreigners are a recent phenomenon: the black market price of a U.S. dollar has shot up nearly six-fold from 70 bolivars to over 400 in the last year. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Argentine tourists enter to the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. The government is unable to meet demand at official exchange rates, which range from 6.3 to 200 bolivars per dollar, so the black market satisfies those prepared to pay a hefty premium. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
An Argentine tourist poses for a picture with his mask and snorkel before entering the water during a snorkeling class, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. In contrast with tourists, Venezuelans' purchasing power has fallen as wage rises cannot match inflation of 68 percent in 2014 and widely forecast to hit triple digits this year. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Tourists walk on the street at the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Shopping for basic food and goods has become a daily struggle for many locals - let alone the sort of exotic holidays foreigners are enjoying in their country. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Boat drivers carry a cooler to put it in a boat at the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Not surprisingly, there is a buzz about Venezuela on the backpackers' circuit. Young budget travelers recommend it as one of the world's cheapest spots - and post photos of themselves with huge wads of cash to prove it. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Tourists walk on a sandbar in the shallow sea, at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
British tourist Matthew Napier (L), 35, and Aiskel Rendon, a 31-year-old Venezuelan, pose for a picture at a beach in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. "It's crazy! This beer is costing me just a few pennies," said Napierclad in sunglasses and clutching a local Polar beer on a stunning white-sand beach with his girlfriend at Los Roques archipelago in the Caribbean. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
A tourist sits in the water on a sandbar in the shallow sea, at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Tourists take pictures on a sandbar in the shallow sea, at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
Tourists walk on a sandbar in the shallow sea, at the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
A general view of the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

May 29, 2015
