Paradise for $20

Tourists register themselves at a tourist office, as they arrive to the Gran Roque island, in the archipelago of Los Roques May 29, 2015. Thanks to exchange controls skewing the economy in favor of anyone with foreign currency, meaning you can hire a boat to a Caribbean island for $15 a day, or trek through Andean mountains or Amazon jungle for a week, with porters, at $125. "You're bombarded with this idea you can't go out on the street," said Argentine Juan Suso, 31, who ignored advice at home and in Venezuela to enjoy a few days walking round Caracas before going to Los Roques with a guitar on his back. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

