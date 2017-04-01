Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 31, 2017 | 9:20pm EDT

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration against a possible change in the law to allow for presidential re-election in Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A policeman aims a weapon during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A protestor, who is wounded by a rubber bullet in clashes with police during a demonstration stands in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A police vehicle with a broken windshield is seen during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A journalist runs during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A protestor wounded by a rubber bullet is seen in an ambulance in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
President of Paraguay�s congress Roberto Acevedo (C) is seen during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Police clash with protestors during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Protestors set fire to the Congress building during a demonstration in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
A protestor, wounded by rubber bullets in clashes with the police during a demonstration is interviewed in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Paraguayan demonstrators clash with police in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Protestors clash with the police during a demonstration in front of the Congress building in Asuncion. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
