Paralympic athletes

Israel's Moran Samuel's (seen at rear) wheelchair is seen as she returns to the platform at the end of a training session at the Yarkon stream in Tel Aviv May 21, 2012. Previously a professional basketball player in a national Israeli league Moran become partially paralyzed over night as a result of a blood clot in her spine, now Moran will represent the Israeli rowing team in the upcoming 2012 Paralympic Games in London. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Paralympic swimmer, Xavi Torres, 37, of Spain attends a training session on the Balearic island of Palma de Mallorca May 15, 2012. This summer, Torres, who has previously won 16 paralympic medals, will participate in his sixth paralympic games. Currently he owns four world swimming records in different categories. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Israel's Dror Cohen (R), Arnon Efrati (C) and Benny Wexler (L) sail during a training session off the coast of Tel Aviv June 22, 2012. Efrati, Cohen and Wexler, who sustained injuries during their service in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), will represent Israel in the upcoming 2012 Paralympic Games in London. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Paralympic archer Matt Stutzman uses his feet to hold and aim his bow while demonstrating his archery technique in New York June 13, 2012. Stutzman, who was born without arms, will be representing the U.S. in the upcoming 2012 Paralympic Games in London. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Juan Valladares, 31, a member of Venezuela's Paralympics team, participates in a competition in Barquisimeto April 26, 2012. Valladares is ranked first in the world in his category of the 400 meter race, and third in his category of 800 meters, according to the International Paralympic Committee. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government of President Hugo Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources into grassroots sports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Fernando Ferrer (L), 34, a blind runner from Venezuela's Paralympics team, and his guide Manuel De La Rosa run during a competition in Barquisimeto April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Fernando Ferrer (L), 34, a blind runner from Venezuela's Paralympics team, and his guide Manuel De La Rosa run during a competition in Barquisimeto April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Italy's Alessandro Zanardi checks his handcycle during a training session near Padua May 14, 2012. Zanardi has gone from Formula One driver to Paralympics hopeful in a life scarred by tragedy from the death of his young sister to a horrific race car accident which severed his legs. Nothing has quelled his desire to compete and now he is heading to London as a member of the Italian handcycling team. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Israel's Kobi Leon uses his handcycle during a training session near Tel Aviv May 9, 2012. Kobi, who is partially paralyzed by wounds sustained while serving in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), is now on his way to represent his country's handcycling team in the upcoming 2012 Paralympic Games in London. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Marlou Van Rhijn of Netherlands competes in the women's 100 metres paralympic event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Marlou Van Rhijn of Netherlands competes in the women's 100 metres paralympic event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Willy Martinez, 27, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, warms up as part of his training in Barquisimeto April 28, 2012. Martinez was a high-ranked Venezuelan boxer at the age of 18 when an enraged relative cut off his hand with a machete. Now he is training to qualify as a sprinter for the London Paralympics. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government of President Hugo Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources into grassroots sports. Picture taken April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins (VENEZUELA - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)

Jordanian shot putter Jamil Al Shalabi trains in Amman June 4, 2012, in preparation for the 2012 London Paralympic Games. Jamil is part of Jordan's team for the 2012 London Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Jordanian shot putter Jamil Al Shalabi trains in Amman June 4, 2012, in preparation for the 2012 London Paralympic Games. Jamil is part of Jordan's team for the 2012 London Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba practice during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 13, 2012. Suarez is part of Venezuela's Paralympic team since 2007. She is ranked first at national level and is heading to her second Paralympic competition. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Paralympic swimmer Xavi Torres, 37, of Spain carries his orthopaedic legs after a training session on the Balearic island of Palma de Mallorca May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Paralympic swimmer Xavi Torres, 37, of Spain carries his orthopaedic legs after a training session on the Balearic island of Palma de Mallorca May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton stretches while posing for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Japan's disabled sprinter Maya Nakanishi poses in this handout picture featured in her calendar in Tokyo February 7, 2012. Nakanishi, who is planning to compete in the 2012 London Paralympic Games, published a calendar featuring her posing semi-nude with her prosthetic leg to help fund her training and trip to London Paralympic Games. Nakanishi lost her right leg below the knee in a workplace accident when she was 21, then became a sprinter with her prosthetic limb. She is the Asian record holder in the T44 (one leg amputated below the knee) 200 meter and long jump and she was the first Japanese woman to be at the start line in a 100 meter final race in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Olympics. But with little financial assistance, she made up her mind to pose herself partially nude in her calendar to fund her trip to compete in London. REUTERS/Ochitakao/Handout

Willy Martinez, 27, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, lifts weights during training in Caracas April 24, 2012. Martinez was a high-ranked Venezuelan boxer at the age of 18 when an enraged relative cut off his hand with a machete. Now he is training to qualify as a sprinter for the London Paralympics. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Jordanian weightlifter Fatimah Al Awali trains in Amman, June 4, 2012, in preparation for the 2012 London Paralympic Games. Fatimah is part of Jordan's team for the 2012 London Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Jordanian weightlifter Fatimah Al Awali trains in Amman, June 4, 2012, in preparation for the 2012 London Paralympic Games. Fatimah is part of Jordan's team for the 2012 London Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Paralympics table tennis player Sameh Aied practises during a training session, in preparation for the London 2012 Paralympics, in Cairo June 12, 2012. Sameh will be part of the team representing Egypt for the Paralympics. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Miguel Ford, 37, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, boards a subway car with his racing wheelchair after a practice session in Caracas April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Miguel Ford, 37, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, boards a subway car with his racing wheelchair after a practice session in Caracas April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Members of Venezuela's Paralympics team board an escalator at the subway as they head to a marathon in Caracas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Members of Venezuela's Paralympics team board an escalator at the subway as they head to a marathon in Caracas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

