United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 7, 2014 | 10:55pm EST

Paralympics Opening Ceremony

<p>Four-time track and field Paralympic champion and record-holder Aleksey Ashapatov of Russia, arrives with torch during in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin, applauds as he stands besides International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven, during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>An icebreaker ship called "Peace" is seen during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Flag-bearer Jonathan Lujan of the U.S., leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Ukraine's flag-bearer Mykhaylo Tkachenko arrives in the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>China's flag-bearer Tian Ye, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Canada's flag-bearer Sonja Gaudet, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>A performer takes part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Italy's flag-bearer Andrea Chiarotti, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Germany's flag-bearer Andrea Rothfuss leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Britain's flag-bearer Millie Knight, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Austria's flag-bearer Philipp Bonadimann, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Australia's flag-bearer Cameron Rahles-Rahbula, leads his country's contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers form the word 'Together' during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Performers carry the Russian national flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

<p>Russian athletes carry the Paralympic flag during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

Friday, March 07, 2014

