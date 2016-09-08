Edition:
Paralympics Opening Ceremony

A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Athletes from Brazil take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Athletes from the United States take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Athletes from France take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Athletes from South Korea take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Performers take part during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A performer interacts with a robotic arm during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

South African athletes cheer as they take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Performers take part during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Athletes from Australia take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Athletes from Spain take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A performer takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Athletes from Australia take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Athletes from United Arab Emirates take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian Paralympic runner Marcia Malsar is assisted after falling while carrying the torch as rain falls during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Athletes from China take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Athletes from Italy take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People watch the fireworks from the Mangueira slum during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

