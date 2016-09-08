Paralympics Opening Ceremony
A performer in a wheelchair takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes from Brazil take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazilian Paralympic swimmer Clodoaldo Silva lights the flame during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes from the United States take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
Athletes from France take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Athletes from South Korea take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Performers take part during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Performers take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A performer interacts with a robotic arm during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
South African athletes cheer as they take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Performers take part during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes from Australia take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes from Spain take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Athletes from Australia take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Athletes from United Arab Emirates take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian Paralympic runner Marcia Malsar is assisted after falling while carrying the torch as rain falls during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Athletes from China take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Athletes from Italy take part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People watch the fireworks from the Mangueira slum during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
Return from Rio
Athletes come home to a heroes' welcome after the Rio Olympics.
Game over in Rio
Quiet falls over Olympic Park in Rio, a day after the closing ceremony.
Olympic best
Our top photos from the Rio Olympics.
Brazil wins soccer gold
Brazil beat Germany in a penalty shootout, securing the country's first gold medal in soccer and restoring pride to the Olympic host nation, which endured a 7-1...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.