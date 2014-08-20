Parched landscapes
Peasants try to lift a horse dying from hunger at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre town, Nicaragua August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
An armed Turkana man walks towards the shores of Kenya's Lake Turkana near a temporary fishing camp near the border with Ethiopia October 12, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture that they need to...more
Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
The hand of a man is seen in front of the cracked ground of Jaguary dam during a long drought period that hit the state of Sao Paulo in Braganca Paulista, Brazil January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Sickly corn wilts in the extreme drought conditions in Glenham, South Dakota, August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The shadow of an Osprey aircraft carrying the White House press pool falls upon a farm field near Fresno, California during a crippling drought February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog walks on cracked ground at the Las Canoas dam, north of Managua, Nicaragua April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
A worker is seen inside the Cuncas II tunnel that will link canals being built to divert water from the Sao Francisco river for use in four drought-plagued states, near the city of Mauriti, Ceara state, Brazil January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Family members and villagers carry the body of two-month-old Mangal, who died of infection, for his burial in a drought-stricken area of Kaposar village of Mithi, Sindh province, Pakistan March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A fully formed coffee berry (R) is pictured next to a damaged coffee berry due to drought, in a coffee farm in Santo Antonio do Jardim, Brazil February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cows walk on drought-affected land in San Francisco Libre, Nicaragua July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
An aerial view shows Seyidka settlement for famine-stricken, internally displaced people in Berkulan near Mogadishu, Somalia September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A girl carries an empty bucket over her head to collect water at Yazarthingyan lake in Dala township, near Yangon, Myanmar May 12, 2013. Dala township is located near the sea and the only source of freshwater is from the inland lakes which have all...more
A boy herds sheep by a nearly dried-up pond at a village in Shaoyang county, Hunan province, China July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A dead tree stands in front of shallow water and a dried-up area of Lake George, north of Canberra, Australia May 13, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Alice, 4, sits on her father's donkey cart as they transport barrels of water to their ranch during one of the worst droughts in the region's history, in Poco Redondo, Sergipe state, Brazil January 12, 2013. Residents here say they have not seen more...more
A boat is stuck on the drying riverbed of the drought-stricken Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A malnourished child is weighed at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) feeding center in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An internally displaced Somali woman mourns near the body of her son, who died of malnourishment, next to their temporary home in Hodan district, south of Mogadishu, Somalia September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A cryogenic tank from the Space Shuttle Columbia is shown in this handout photo released to Reuters August 3, 2011. The tank was discovered in an evaporating lake bed on the shoreline of Lake Nacogdoches in east Texas, part of debris from the 2003...more
An internally displaced woman gestures inside a war-ravaged Cathedral church building in the old central of Mogadishu, Somalia August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Recently arrived refugees from Somalia bury the body of 18-month-old Sahro Mohamed who died of acute severe malnutrition and dehydration, at the Kobe refugee camp, in Ethiopia near the border with Somalia, August 12, 2011. Sahro and her family of...more
A tiny patch of snow sits in the shade of a tree at the site of a California Department of Water Resources snow survey in Phillips, California May 1, 2014. The reading at Phillips was zero, where it typically averaged roughly 40 inches of snow on May...more
A man mixes sand with water to make adobe bricks for building a house in the village of Nabam, Gorgol region, Mauritania June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
On vacation
Leaders enjoy some downtime as they take a break from running the world.
Water power
Construction continues on a hydropower dam near the border between Switzerland and France.
Rights for Times Square mascots
Costumed characters who pose for photos in Times Square seek to form an organized labor association.
Rick Perry indicted
Texas Governor Rick Perry is fingerprinted and has his mug shot taken after being indicted on two felony charges.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.