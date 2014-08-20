Parched landscapes

Alice, 4, sits on her father's donkey cart as they transport barrels of water to their ranch during one of the worst droughts in the region's history, in Poco Redondo, Sergipe state, Brazil January 12, 2013. Residents here say they have not seen more...more

Alice, 4, sits on her father's donkey cart as they transport barrels of water to their ranch during one of the worst droughts in the region's history, in Poco Redondo, Sergipe state, Brazil January 12, 2013. Residents here say they have not seen more than a drizzle in nearly four years, while Alice says she does not know what rain is, except that it is something good. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

