Pictures | Mon Jun 17, 2013

Parents behind bars

<p>Prisoner Silvia Rodas Paniagua and her daughter sit in a cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Prisoner Silvia Rodas Paniagua and her daughter sit in a cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Monday, June 17, 2013

Prisoner Silvia Rodas Paniagua and her daughter sit in a cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

1 / 20
<p>Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2 / 20
<p>Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

3 / 20
<p>An inmate feeds her baby at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

An inmate feeds her baby at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Monday, June 17, 2013

An inmate feeds her baby at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

4 / 20
<p>An Afghan female prisoner stands with her child in a corridor at a prison in Herat, western Afghanistan September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi</p>

An Afghan female prisoner stands with her child in a corridor at a prison in Herat, western Afghanistan September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Monday, June 17, 2013

An Afghan female prisoner stands with her child in a corridor at a prison in Herat, western Afghanistan September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

5 / 20
<p>Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

6 / 20
<p>Inmates spend time with their babies at a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Inmates spend time with their babies at a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, June 17, 2013

Inmates spend time with their babies at a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

7 / 20
<p>Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Lakisha Perry, 29, hugs her daughter Stephanie Perry at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

8 / 20
<p>A female prisoner poses for a photograph with her child at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A female prisoner poses for a photograph with her child at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Monday, June 17, 2013

A female prisoner poses for a photograph with her child at the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

9 / 20
<p>Prisoners Elen Garcia (L) and Marcela Ocampo enter their cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Prisoners Elen Garcia (L) and Marcela Ocampo enter their cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Monday, June 17, 2013

Prisoners Elen Garcia (L) and Marcela Ocampo enter their cell at the Unidad (Unit) 33 prison in Los Hornos near La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires Province in late October 2007. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

10 / 20
<p>Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps</p>

Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

Monday, June 17, 2013

Four-year-old Milagros peers at her mother Valeria Cigara (far inside the cell), 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, in Magdalena August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carolina Camps

11 / 20
<p>A pregnant prisoner (C) rests on the floor as a little girl walks past in the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

A pregnant prisoner (C) rests on the floor as a little girl walks past in the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Monday, June 17, 2013

A pregnant prisoner (C) rests on the floor as a little girl walks past in the maternity ward at the Ilopango prison in Ilopango, El Salvador, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

12 / 20
<p>Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Camille Glinton (L) kisses her mother Luz Gonzalez at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

13 / 20
<p>An inmate's child waves to say goodbye next to a prison guard at the nursery during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate's child waves to say goodbye next to a prison guard at the nursery during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, June 17, 2013

An inmate's child waves to say goodbye next to a prison guard at the nursery during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

14 / 20
<p>Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Monday, June 17, 2013

Female gang members who are also inmates take care of their children at a prison in Quezaltepeque, on the outskirts of San Salvador June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

15 / 20
<p>Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

16 / 20
<p>An inmate walks with her baby during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

An inmate walks with her baby during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, June 17, 2013

An inmate walks with her baby during celebrations for Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

17 / 20
<p>Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

18 / 20
<p>Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

19 / 20
<p>Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 17, 2013

Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

20 / 20
