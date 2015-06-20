Paris Air Show
Alpha Jet aircraft from the Patrouille de France (PAF) participate in a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Pilot Hugues Duval in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the world's smallest electrical planes, waits to take off from an old Broussard aircraft, on which it is attached to, during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport...more
Pilot Hugues Duval (top) in his twin-engined "Cri-Cri", one of the world's smallest electrical planes, takes off from an old Broussard aircraft, on which it was attached to, during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport...more
An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner, generates vortex during a flying display at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Qatar Airways crew member presents the first class seats of an Airbus A380 aircraft during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors look at a Artemis military drone on display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Visitors look at A H160 of Airbus Helicopter on display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus E-Fan.1, an electrical aircraft participates in flying display during the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A400 military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Airplanes are seen on display in the evening at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Bombardier CS300 participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A cabin crew member of Russian carrier Aeroflot poses in front of a Sukhoi Superjet 100 airplane during a photo session at the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off as it participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An E-Fan 2.0 electrical aircraft is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A JF-17 Thunder fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An H160 prototype of Airbus Helicopters is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A worker cleans the cockpit of a Pilatus PC-21 on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People walk past aircrafts at the static display area in the early morning during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man looks at a Dassault Rafale fighter C on the first day of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, France June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A visitor walks past an aircraft at the static display area in the early morning during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A400M military aircraft participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Bombardier CS300 aircraft is taxied into static display after participating in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Workers move a Boeing 777-300ER of China airlines airplane into a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Bombardier CS300 airplane on a static display is reflected in a pair of sunglasses two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Journalists visit the cabin of the Bombardier CS100 aircraft after a news conference one day before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A worker cleans the engine of a Bombardier Global 6000 airplane on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French President Francois Hollande looks at a flying display with Airbus Group Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud (L), Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier (2nd R) and Dassault Group Chairman Serge Dassault (R) during the 51st Paris...more
A Bombardier CS300 airplane is seen on a static display two days before the opening of the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
