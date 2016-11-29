Paris at dusk
A general view show the illuminated Eiffel Tower and the skyline of La Defense business district (Rear) at night in Paris, France, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral and rooftops at night in Paris, France, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows the giant Ferris wheel at place de la Concorde and rooftops in Paris at sunset, France, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral and rooftops at sunset in Paris, France, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A general view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower (C), the Hotel des Invalides (R) and rooftops at night in Paris, France, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
