Pictures | Sun Nov 15, 2015 | 10:55pm EST

Paris attack aftermath

People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People pray outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A candle is placed during a vigil in Place de la Republique following the series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A candle is placed during a vigil in Place de la Republique following the series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A candle is placed during a vigil in Place de la Republique following the series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Police react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Police react to a suspicious vehicle near La Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People hold hands to form a human solidarity chain near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People hold hands to form a human solidarity chain near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People hold hands to form a human solidarity chain near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A policeman takes cover as he reacts to a suspicious vehicle near Le Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A policeman takes cover as he reacts to a suspicious vehicle near Le Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A policeman takes cover as he reacts to a suspicious vehicle near Le Carillon restaurant following a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People place flowers outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People place flowers outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People place flowers outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bullet impacts are seen in cafe window as a man places a candle outside one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Bullet impacts are seen in cafe window as a man places a candle outside one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in cafe window as a man places a candle outside one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
People pay their respect at one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People pay their respect at one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
People pay their respect at one of the attack sites in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Sheet music is seen amongst candles near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Sheet music is seen amongst candles near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Sheet music is seen amongst candles near the site of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Flowers and candles are placed near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Flowers and candles are placed near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Flowers and candles are placed near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A woman pays her respect near the Bataclan concert hall the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A woman pays her respect near the Bataclan concert hall the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A woman pays her respect near the Bataclan concert hall the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A message is written on a statue near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A message is written on a statue near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A message is written on a statue near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Police patrol near the Eiffel Tower the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police patrol near the Eiffel Tower the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Police patrol near the Eiffel Tower the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People react near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People react near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
People react near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A general view shows the Tuileries Garden after it was closed in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

A general view shows the Tuileries Garden after it was closed in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A general view shows the Tuileries Garden after it was closed in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A man uses his phone to take a picture the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man uses his phone to take a picture the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A man uses his phone to take a picture the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The entrance of the Louvre is seen deserted after the museum was closed in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

The entrance of the Louvre is seen deserted after the museum was closed in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
The entrance of the Louvre is seen deserted after the museum was closed in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
French police officers provide security as they control the crossing of vehicles on the border between France and Belgium, following the deadly Paris attacks, in Crespin, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

French police officers provide security as they control the crossing of vehicles on the border between France and Belgium, following the deadly Paris attacks, in Crespin, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
French police officers provide security as they control the crossing of vehicles on the border between France and Belgium, following the deadly Paris attacks, in Crespin, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A municipal employee ties a black ribbon around the French flag in a sign of mourning to victims the day after a series of fatal shootings in Paris, at the city hall in Nice, France, Nobember 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A municipal employee ties a black ribbon around the French flag in a sign of mourning to victims the day after a series of fatal shootings in Paris, at the city hall in Nice, France, Nobember 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A municipal employee ties a black ribbon around the French flag in a sign of mourning to victims the day after a series of fatal shootings in Paris, at the city hall in Nice, France, Nobember 14, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Books are seen placed outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Books are seen placed outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Books are seen placed outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
French military patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

French military patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
French military patrol near Notre Dame Cathedral the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartman

Bullet impacts are seen in the window of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartman

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartman
Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a bar in Rue de le Fontaine the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a bar in Rue de le Fontaine the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a bar in Rue de le Fontaine the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Bullet impacts are seen in the window of a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Flowers are seen placed on the doorstep of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Flowers are seen placed on the doorstep of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Flowers are seen placed on the doorstep of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police investigators pass near a sign smeared with what appears to be blood near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Police investigators pass near a sign smeared with what appears to be blood near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Police investigators pass near a sign smeared with what appears to be blood near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A policeman stands guard near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A policeman stands guard near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A policeman stands guard near the Stade de France stadium the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A victim is wheeled out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A victim is wheeled out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A victim is wheeled out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A policeman stands near an abandoned shoe that was left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A policeman stands near an abandoned shoe that was left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
A policeman stands near an abandoned shoe that was left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Abandoned clothes of victims are out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Abandoned clothes of victims are out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Abandoned clothes of victims are out of the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Rescue services personnel work near covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Rescue services personnel work near covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Rescue services personnel work near covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
