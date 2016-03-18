Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 18, 2016 | 2:50pm EDT

Paris attacks suspect captured

Armed Belgian police secure the area, in this still image taken from video, upon their arrival in Molenbeek, near Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. Belgian-born Salah Abdeslam, one of the main suspects from November's Paris attacks was arrested after a shootout with police in Brussels on Friday, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said. REUTERS/VTM via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A police surveillance drone flies at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Police at the scene of a security operation in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek in Brussels, Belgium, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

