Paris Auto Show
A Renault Trezor car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rear view of the newly unveiled Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Burby's E-Moke electric car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Carlos Ghosn (R), Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (C) listen to an explication as they look at the Renault concept car "Trezor". REUTERS/Miguel Medina/Pool
The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Kia hybrid engine. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
An Alfa Romeo C4. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Mercedes EQ concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A detail of the Mercedes AMG GT Roadster. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The sports car with electric drive Roadyacht GLM-G4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The new battery of the Renault electric car Z.E. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A DS electric E-Tense concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An Audi RS 7 concept car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Tesla Model X. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Honda Civic Type R Prototype. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Citroen CXperience. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The new Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Herbert Diess, head of Volkswagen's namesake brand, attends a news conference. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Rear view of the Jaguar F-Type SVR. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Stephan Schaller, President of BMW Motorrad. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Genesis New York Concept. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The BMW i8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Toyota Mirai, a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Peugeot 3008 DKR. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Citroen CXperience. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The Toyota FCV Plus fuel cell concept car. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An Audi 4.0 TDI engine. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A Citroen C3 WRC car. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A Peugeot HYbrid-Bike. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
The Jews of Ethiopia
Among Ethiopia's Falash Mura Jewish community.
The royal siblings
Snapshots of the young Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Will and Kate visit Canada
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada with their children.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.