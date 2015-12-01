Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2015 | 10:03am EST

Paris climate summit

French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest before a bilateral meeting during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest before a bilateral meeting during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
French President Francois Hollande waits for a guest before a bilateral meeting during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
1 / 23
Participants take a break during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Participants take a break during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Participants take a break during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 23
French President Francois Hollande puts his thumbprint on a wall at the Nicolas Hulot Foundation stand in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande puts his thumbprint on a wall at the Nicolas Hulot Foundation stand in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
French President Francois Hollande puts his thumbprint on a wall at the Nicolas Hulot Foundation stand in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 23
Israeli's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) talks with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas during a family photo for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

Israeli's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) talks with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas during a family photo for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Israeli's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) talks with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas during a family photo for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool
Close
4 / 23
A participant makes its way past posters on a showcase during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A participant makes its way past posters on a showcase during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A participant makes its way past posters on a showcase during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
5 / 23
President Barack Obama (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the climate change summit in Paris, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the climate change summit in Paris, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the climate change summit in Paris, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 23
A woman looks at the stand "Ocean and Climate" in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A woman looks at the stand "Ocean and Climate" in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A woman looks at the stand "Ocean and Climate" in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
7 / 23
French President Francois Hollande (L) talks to Jordan's King Abdullah as they arrive for a family photo during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

French President Francois Hollande (L) talks to Jordan's King Abdullah as they arrive for a family photo during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (L) talks to Jordan's King Abdullah as they arrive for a family photo during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Close
8 / 23
A participant is seen at a digital working space during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A participant is seen at a digital working space during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
A participant is seen at a digital working space during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 23
President Barack Obama awaits his turn to speak during the COP21 session of statements by heads of state and government at the climate summit, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama awaits his turn to speak during the COP21 session of statements by heads of state and government at the climate summit, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama awaits his turn to speak during the COP21 session of statements by heads of state and government at the climate summit, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 23
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they attend a meeting on Carbon Pricing on the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they attend a meeting on Carbon Pricing on the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30,...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they attend a meeting on Carbon Pricing on the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
11 / 23
A visitor takes pictures of Chinese ecology awareness posters on display during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A visitor takes pictures of Chinese ecology awareness posters on display during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A visitor takes pictures of Chinese ecology awareness posters on display during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
12 / 23
President Barack Obama meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of the two-week climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of the two-week climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the start of the two-week climate summit in Paris November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 23
Visitors pedal at a power station to recharge batteries for their mobile phones in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Visitors pedal at a power station to recharge batteries for their mobile phones in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
Visitors pedal at a power station to recharge batteries for their mobile phones in the Climate Generations area during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
14 / 23
President Barack Obama looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande depart the stage after the launch of Mission Innovation, a landmark commitment to dramatically accelerate public and private global clean energy innovation, during the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande depart the stage after the launch of Mission Innovation, a landmark commitment to dramatically accelerate public and private global clean...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama looks on as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande depart the stage after the launch of Mission Innovation, a landmark commitment to dramatically accelerate public and private global clean energy innovation, during the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 23
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 23
Delegates take a break during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Delegates take a break during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Delegates take a break during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
17 / 23
French President Francois Hollande (C) pose for a family photo with fellow world leaders during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

French President Francois Hollande (C) pose for a family photo with fellow world leaders during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (C) pose for a family photo with fellow world leaders during the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
18 / 23
President Barack Obama (2ndL) shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as French President Francois Hollande (2ndR) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a meeting to launch the 'Mission Innovation: Accelerating the Clean Energy Revolution', November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool

President Barack Obama (2ndL) shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as French President Francois Hollande (2ndR) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a meeting to launch the 'Mission Innovation: Accelerating the Clean...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama (2ndL) shakes hands with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as French President Francois Hollande (2ndR) greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a meeting to launch the 'Mission Innovation: Accelerating the Clean Energy Revolution', November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Langsdon/Pool
Close
19 / 23
Paris city hall security employees patrol at the exhibition "Paris de L'Avenir", a showcase for tangible climate solutions in the context of the COP21 World Climate Summit, in front of Paris city hall, France, November 30, 2015, as the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) started today in Le Bourget. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Paris city hall security employees patrol at the exhibition "Paris de L'Avenir", a showcase for tangible climate solutions in the context of the COP21 World Climate Summit, in front of Paris city hall, France, November 30, 2015, as the World Climate...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Paris city hall security employees patrol at the exhibition "Paris de L'Avenir", a showcase for tangible climate solutions in the context of the COP21 World Climate Summit, in front of Paris city hall, France, November 30, 2015, as the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) started today in Le Bourget. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 23
Russian Vladimir Putin (C), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker attend a meeting on the sidelines of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

Russian Vladimir Putin (C), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker attend a meeting on the sidelines of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Russian Vladimir Putin (C), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker attend a meeting on the sidelines of the World Climate Change Conference 2015, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin
Close
21 / 23
President Barack Obama (L) sits with French President Francois Hollande (R) during a dinner with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2ndR), French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (3rdR) and French Foreign Minister, Laurent Fabius (2ndL) at the Ambroisie restaurant in Paris, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool

President Barack Obama (L) sits with French President Francois Hollande (R) during a dinner with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2ndR), French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (3rdR) and French Foreign...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
President Barack Obama (L) sits with French President Francois Hollande (R) during a dinner with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2ndR), French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (3rdR) and French Foreign Minister, Laurent Fabius (2ndL) at the Ambroisie restaurant in Paris, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thibault Camus/Pool
Close
22 / 23
Peruvian visitors arrive for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Peruvian visitors arrive for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Peruvian visitors arrive for the opening day of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Spectacular photos of the environment and natural disasters this year.

Nov 30 2015
Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the month of November.

Nov 30 2015
Pope visits Africa

Pope visits Africa

On his first tour of Africa, the Pope will address a fast-growing Catholic population and seek to heal Christian-Muslim divisions.

Nov 30 2015
Global climate rallies

Global climate rallies

People from Australia to Paraguay join the 'No Planet B' protests ahead of the U.N. climate change conference in France.

Nov 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast