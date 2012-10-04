Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models wait back stage before South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong's Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Andrea Karg as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for the brand Allude during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by British designer Sarah Burton as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Alexander McQueen during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Italian designer Miuccia Prada as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Miu Miu during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by South Korean designer Lie Sang Bong as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chloe during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean-Charles Castelbajac as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Pedro Lourenco as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Hedi Slimane as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Saint Laurent Paris during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears with models at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Chanel during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Sophie Albou as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Paul & Joe during Paris Fashion Week October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Photographers and camermen work from a podium as a model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles...more
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten for John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model wears sunglasses as she presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier appears with French television host Amanda Lear at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models wait to be dressed back stage before the French designer Julien David's Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People wait outside a temporary venue near the Invalides dome before the Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Belgian designer Raf Simons appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Veronique Leroy as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant as part of her Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French house Dior during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model waits to be dressed backstage before the Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris fashion week September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes more
A model present a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by French designer Julien David as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Balmain during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present these creations by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau...more
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Italian designer Riccardo Tisci appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Givenchy during Paris fashion week September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Olivier Rousteing as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for fashion house Balmain during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz for fashion house Lanvin as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model present a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by British designer Peter Copping as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Nina Ricci during Paris fashion week September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by designers Nicolas Formichetti and Sebastien Peigne as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles...more
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Jean-Paul Lespagnard as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designers Nana Aganovich and Brooke Taylor as part of their Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Aganovich during Paris fashion week September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes more
A model presents a creation by Croatian designer Damir Doma as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
