Paris Fashion Week
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Christian Dior during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Christian Dior during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a bracelet creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Christian Dior during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Christian Dior during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Christian Wijnants as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Christian Wijnants as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Christian Wijnants as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a bag and shoes creations by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Josephine Le Tutour presents a creation by French designer Barbara Bui as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Irish designer Sharon Wauchob as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a shoes creation by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Marcel Marongiu as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Anrealage during Paris Fashion Week September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
