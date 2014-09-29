Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 29, 2014 | 1:00pm EDT

Paris Fashion Week

Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 40
Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 40
Spanish actress Rossy de Palma performs as she presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spanish actress Rossy de Palma performs as she presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
Spanish actress Rossy de Palma performs as she presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 40
Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 40
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts as he appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts as he appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier reacts as he appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 40
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 40
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 40
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 40
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 40
Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 40
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 40
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 40
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 40
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 40
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 40
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 40
British designer Vivienne Westwood appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

British designer Vivienne Westwood appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
British designer Vivienne Westwood appears next to her husband Andreas Kronthaler at the end of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 40
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Italian designer Riccardo Tisci as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 40
Models present creations by British designer Phoebe Philo as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Celine during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by British designer Phoebe Philo as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Celine during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by British designer Phoebe Philo as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Celine during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 40
A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by British-born designer Clare Waight Keller as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 40
A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Celine during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Celine during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by British designer Phoebe Philo as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Celine during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
21 / 40
Models present creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 40
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
23 / 40
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Japanese fashion house Kenzo during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 40
Models present creations by designer David Koma as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by designer David Koma as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by designer David Koma as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
25 / 40
A model presents a creation by designer David Koma as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer David Koma as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by designer David Koma as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for Thierry Mugler fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 40
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
27 / 40
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
28 / 40
Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
29 / 40
Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
30 / 40
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Junya Watanabe for Comme des Garcons as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
31 / 40
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
32 / 40
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
33 / 40
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Issey Miyake during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
34 / 40
Models present creations by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by Israeli-American designer Alber Elbaz as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
35 / 40
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
36 / 40
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
37 / 40
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
38 / 40
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models sit on the catwalk as they present creations at the end of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
39 / 40
Models present creations by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Anrealage during Paris Fashion Week September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Anrealage during Paris Fashion Week September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, September 29, 2014
Models present creations by Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga as part of her Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Anrealage during Paris Fashion Week September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Clooney marries in Venice

Clooney marries in Venice

Next Slideshows

Clooney marries in Venice

Clooney marries in Venice

George Clooney marries Amal Alamuddin in a blockbuster Venice wedding.

Sep 29 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Sep 26 2014
The hip-hop rich list

The hip-hop rich list

The top-earning rappers this past year.

Sep 23 2014
Celebrity protesters

Celebrity protesters

Famous faces join political demonstrations on the streets.

Sep 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast