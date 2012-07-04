Paris' Haute Couture
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (L) appears with Tunisian model Hanaa Ben Abdesslem at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Zahia Dehar as part of her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line presentation during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Zahia Dehar presents her Fall-Winter 2012/2013 high-fashion lingerie line during the Haute Couture fashion week in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model is made up backstage before the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by French designer Alexis Mabille in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
