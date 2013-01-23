Paris Haute Couture
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Gustavo Lins as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Atelier Gustavolins fashion house in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Brazilian designer Gustavo Lins as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for Atelier Gustavolins fashion house in Paris January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
