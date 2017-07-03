Paris Haute Couture
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Glastonbury Festival
Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Best of BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards.
Firefly Music Festival
Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.
Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles
A Bat-Signal is projected onto City Hall in Los Angeles in honor of late actor Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader beginning in 1966.
MORE IN PICTURES
Closing in on Raqqa
Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Endgame in Mosul
Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.
Flooding in China
Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.
Germany wins Confederations Cup
Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.
A day at vintage baseball
The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston.
Marking Canada's 150
Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the mistreatment of indigenous people.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
Xi Jinping in Hong Kong
Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.