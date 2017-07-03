Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 3, 2017 | 3:46pm EDT

Paris Haute Couture

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 27
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 27
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 27
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 27
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 27
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 27
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 27
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 27
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 27
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 27
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 27
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 27
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 27
Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Actress Rossy de Palma poses next to photographers before Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 for Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
14 / 27
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 27
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 27
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Galia Lahav Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 27
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 27
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 27
Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Antonio Grimaldi Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 27
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 27
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 27
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Ralph & Russo Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
23 / 27
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 27
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
25 / 27
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Xuan-Thu Nguyen Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 27
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Next Slideshows

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Jun 26 2017
Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards.

Jun 26 2017
Firefly Music Festival

Firefly Music Festival

Revelers party in the woods at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Jun 19 2017
Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles

Bat-Signal honors Adam West in Los Angeles

A Bat-Signal is projected onto City Hall in Los Angeles in honor of late actor Adam West, who played the Caped Crusader beginning in 1966.

Jun 16 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Islamic State fighters battle to hold on to the last few streets under their control in the Old City of Mosul.

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

A day at vintage baseball

A day at vintage baseball

The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston.

Marking Canada's 150

Marking Canada's 150

Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the mistreatment of indigenous people.

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast