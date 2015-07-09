Paris Haute Couture
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier appears with model Anna Cleveland at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Lindsey Wixson presents a creation by Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Elie Saab. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Alexandre Vauthier. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel at the Grand Palais. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A guest poses before Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld appears with Kendall Jenner at the end of his show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Julianne Moore presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Kristen Stewart presents a creation for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
US actress and model Olivia Palermo poses during a photocall before French fashion house Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show in Paris, France, July 6, 2015. Picture taken July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British actress Emily Blunt poses during a photocall before the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Julien Fournie Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Jessica Alba poses before the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Architect Peter Marino poses during a photocall before Christian Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A model poses before Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Giambattista Valli. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Ilja. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Adeline Andre stands with models before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bertrand Guyon. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Doutzen Kroes presents a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Joan Smalls a creation by Donatella Versace as part of her Winter 2015/2016 show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Donatella Versace Winter 2015/2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Adeline Andre. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph and Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Jean Paul Gaultier at Paris Couture
Highlights from the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 collection.
Paris Haute Couture
Backstage and Fall/Winter collection highlights from Paris.
Casino Chanel
Designer Karl Lagerfeld transforms the Grand Palais into a casino runway in Paris.
Affleck and Garner split
Hollywood A-list couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announce plans to divorce, a day after their 10th wedding anniversary.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.