Paris Haute Couture
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model gets her makeup done backstage before Lebanese designer Elie Saab's show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French film producer and actress Julie Gayet (C) takes a selfie during French designer Alexis Mabille's show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Drones hover as a model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Schiaparelli show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models are reflected in a glass mirror ceiling during the Dior show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy attends the Schiaparelli show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian designer Donatella Versace appears at the end of her show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
Chanel doll house
Highlights from Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.
Talking TV
The networks roll out the stars of their latest and returning shows.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.