Pictures | Wed Jan 27, 2016 | 4:55pm EST

Paris Haute Couture

A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model gets her makeup done backstage before Lebanese designer Elie Saab's show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Models present creations by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani for Giorgio Armani Prive. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by designer Stephane Rolland. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
French film producer and actress Julie Gayet (C) takes a selfie during French designer Alexis Mabille's show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Drones hover as a model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attends the Schiaparelli show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Models are reflected in a glass mirror ceiling during the Dior show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Models present creations by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Carla Bruni-Sarkozy attends the Schiaparelli show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
Italian designer Donatella Versace appears at the end of her show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Chanel doll house

Highlights from Chanel's haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

Jan 26 2016
Berlin Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.

Jan 22 2016
Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.

Jan 20 2016
The networks roll out the stars of their latest and returning shows.

Jan 19 2016

