Paris Haute Couture
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A drawing of a Haute Couture Chanel dress by German designer Karl Lagerfeld is seen during his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for British fashion house Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Russia's designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection by Vetements fashion house. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Bertrand Guyon as part of his Haute Couture Fall Winter 2016/2017 fashion show for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by Swiss designers Serge Ruffieux and Lucie Meier as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection for fashion house Dior. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 fashion show for Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
