Paris migrant camp dismantled
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris after the evacuation of thousands of migrants and their transfer by French authorities to reception centers across the country, France, November 4, 2016....more
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Workers clean the site of a migrant makeshift camp under the elevated Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A message is seen left on a tent of a dismantled makeshift camp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A baby trolley is removed by workers as they clean a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A bulldozer removes tents from a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants play football on the street as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Turkey's media crackdown
Since the attempted coup, 170 newspapers, magazines, television stations and news agencies have been shut down, leaving 2,500 journalists unemployed, Turkey's...
Life after the Calais Jungle
Migrants adjust to a new life near Nantes, France, after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp.
The death of Walter Scott
The murder trial of white former policeman, Michael Slager, for fatally shooting unarmed black motorist Walter Scott has put the city of Charleston, South...
The dark side of the election
Candidates, supporters and surrogates operating in the shadows of the presidential election.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.