Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Nov 5, 2016 | 1:55am EDT

Paris migrant camp dismantled

Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris after the evacuation of thousands of migrants and their transfer by French authorities to reception centers across the country, France, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris after the evacuation of thousands of migrants and their transfer by French authorities to reception centers across the country, France, November 4, 2016....more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station in Paris after the evacuation of thousands of migrants and their transfer by French authorities to reception centers across the country, France, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 18
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants carry their belongings as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
2 / 18
Workers clean the site of a migrant makeshift camp under the elevated Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Workers clean the site of a migrant makeshift camp under the elevated Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Workers clean the site of a migrant makeshift camp under the elevated Stalingrad metro station in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 18
A message is seen left on a tent of a dismantled makeshift camp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A message is seen left on a tent of a dismantled makeshift camp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A message is seen left on a tent of a dismantled makeshift camp. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 18
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
6 / 18
A baby trolley is removed by workers as they clean a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A baby trolley is removed by workers as they clean a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A baby trolley is removed by workers as they clean a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
8 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
10 / 18
A bulldozer removes tents from a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A bulldozer removes tents from a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A bulldozer removes tents from a dismantled makeshift camp near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
12 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 18
Migrants play football on the street as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants play football on the street as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants play football on the street as they wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
16 / 18
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Workers clean a dismantled makeshift camp in a street near Stalingrad metro station. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 18
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Migrants wait before entering buses as part of their transfer to reception centers. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Turkey's media crackdown

Turkey's media crackdown

Next Slideshows

Turkey's media crackdown

Turkey's media crackdown

Since the attempted coup, 170 newspapers, magazines, television stations and news agencies have been shut down, leaving 2,500 journalists unemployed, Turkey's...

Nov 04 2016
Life after the Calais Jungle

Life after the Calais Jungle

Migrants adjust to a new life near Nantes, France, after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp.

Nov 04 2016
The death of Walter Scott

The death of Walter Scott

The murder trial of white former policeman, Michael Slager, for fatally shooting unarmed black motorist Walter Scott has put the city of Charleston, South...

Nov 04 2016
The dark side of the election

The dark side of the election

Candidates, supporters and surrogates operating in the shadows of the presidential election.

Nov 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast