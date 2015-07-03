Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 3, 2015 | 11:15am EDT

Paris skyscrapers

The Montparnasse tower, the tallest building in Europe, dominates Paris skyline, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Montparnasse tower, the tallest building in Europe, dominates Paris skyline, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
The Montparnasse tower, the tallest building in Europe, dominates Paris skyline, March 14, 2005. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
1 / 12
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) in Paris February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 12
A man raises his mobile phone as he takes pictures on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A man raises his mobile phone as he takes pictures on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man raises his mobile phone as he takes pictures on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 12
View of the Coeur Defense office complex at La Defense, the financial and business district west of Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

View of the Coeur Defense office complex at La Defense, the financial and business district west of Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
View of the Coeur Defense office complex at La Defense, the financial and business district west of Paris July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
4 / 12
A view shows city rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris with the financial district of La Defense in the background December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A view shows city rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris with the financial district of La Defense in the background December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
A view shows city rooftops and chimney stacks of residential apartment buildings in Paris with the financial district of La Defense in the background December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 12
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 185 metre GDF Suez Tower at La Defense business district outside Paris October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 185 metre GDF Suez Tower at La Defense business district outside Paris October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the 185 metre GDF Suez Tower at La Defense business district outside Paris October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 12
An aerial view shows the Arche de la Defense building (top) in the financial and business district, near Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An aerial view shows the Arche de la Defense building (top) in the financial and business district, near Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
An aerial view shows the Arche de la Defense building (top) in the financial and business district, near Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 12
A woman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A woman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, April 11, 2014
A woman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 12
A general view of the Arc de Triomphe and La Defense business district (background) before the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A general view of the Arc de Triomphe and La Defense business district (background) before the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2013
A general view of the Arc de Triomphe and La Defense business district (background) before the start of the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 12
General view of Belgian-French financial services group Dexia building (C) and Prisma tower (R) in the business district of La Defense, near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

General view of Belgian-French financial services group Dexia building (C) and Prisma tower (R) in the business district of La Defense, near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Wednesday, August 22, 2012
General view of Belgian-French financial services group Dexia building (C) and Prisma tower (R) in the business district of La Defense, near Paris, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
10 / 12
A general view shows the Montparnasse Tower and the Paris skyline from the Parc de Belleville in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A general view shows the Montparnasse Tower and the Paris skyline from the Parc de Belleville in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, March 17, 2014
A general view shows the Montparnasse Tower and the Paris skyline from the Parc de Belleville in Paris March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 12
The Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2013
The Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district (background) are seen during the traditional Bastille Day in Paris July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Next Slideshows

Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...

Jul 02 2015
One-legged flamingo

One-legged flamingo

A Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to...

Jul 02 2015
Welcome to the White House

Welcome to the White House

The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion.

Jul 01 2015
Oregon goes to pot

Oregon goes to pot

Crowds counted down the minutes to midnight then lit up joints as smoking marijuana became legal in Oregon.

Jul 01 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast