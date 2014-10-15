Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 15, 2014 | 7:00pm EDT

Past Oscar hosts

Neil Patrick Harris has been tapped to host next year's Academy Awards ceremony, say the organizers of Hollywood's biggest night. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Neil Patrick Harris has been tapped to host next year's Academy Awards ceremony, say the organizers of Hollywood's biggest night. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Neil Patrick Harris has been tapped to host next year's Academy Awards ceremony, say the organizers of Hollywood's biggest night. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 21
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 21
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 21
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
4 / 21
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
5 / 21
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 21
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
7 / 21
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
8 / 21
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
9 / 21
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
10 / 21
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
11 / 21
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
12 / 21
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 21
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
14 / 21
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File
Close
15 / 21
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
16 / 21
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
17 / 21
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
18 / 21
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File
Close
19 / 21
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
20 / 21
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, October 15, 2014
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Comic-Con NY

Comic-Con NY

Next Slideshows

Comic-Con NY

Comic-Con NY

Costumed characters at Comic-Con in New York.

Oct 09 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Oct 01 2014
Chanel goes protest chic

Chanel goes protest chic

Models stage a 'street march' on the Boulevard Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Sep 30 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Sep 29 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast