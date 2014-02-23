Edition:
Past Oscar hosts

<p>Ellen DeGeneres will host the 2014 Academy Awards. It will be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

