Edition:
United States

Patriots Super Bowl parade

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 22
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Boston, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots fans are seen standing in the snow, sleet, and freezing rain in anticipation of seeing their team at City Hall Plaza. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots fans are seen standing in the snow, sleet, and freezing rain in anticipation of seeing their team at City Hall Plaza. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Close
3 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots fans seek advantageous viewing positions for the rally at City Hall Plaza. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots fans seek advantageous viewing positions for the rally at City Hall Plaza. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Close
4 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and free safety Devin McCourty hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and free safety Devin McCourty hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Close
5 / 22
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Boston, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Carlos Arredondo, one of the first responders and heroes of the Boston Marathon bombing, cheers at the marathon finish line as the Patriots pass by during the parade. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Carlos Arredondo, one of the first responders and heroes of the Boston Marathon bombing, cheers at the marathon finish line as the Patriots pass by during the parade. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies and talks to his son Benjamin during the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies and talks to his son Benjamin during the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots fans show their support for the team. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots fans show their support for the team. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Close
8 / 22
Photographer
POOL New
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Close
9 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

The crowds of fans lining the street are reflected in one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
The crowds of fans lining the street are reflected in one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 22
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Boston, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

The Patriots travel down Boylston Street on duck boats. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
The Patriots travel down Boylston Street on duck boats. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 22
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Boston, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates during the parade. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates during the parade. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kisses one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kisses one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Fans, under a sign reading "Deflate Hate" watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Fans, under a sign reading "Deflate Hate" watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 22
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Boston, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds one of the fire Vince Lombardi trophies and signals five with his hand while riding a duck boat. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds one of the fire Vince Lombardi trophies and signals five with his hand while riding a duck boat. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 22
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Boston, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy as head coach Bill Belichick waves to the fans while riding a duck boat. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy as head coach Bill Belichick waves to the fans while riding a duck boat. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Fans in office windows watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Fans in office windows watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
19 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Fans in office windows watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Fans in office windows watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies during their victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies during their victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 22
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 22

Patriots Super Bowl parade

Patriots Super Bowl parade Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Ice Canoe racing

Ice Canoe racing
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Friday, February 10, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Friday, February 10, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Friday, February 10, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »