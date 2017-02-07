Patriots Super Bowl parade
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots fans are seen standing in the snow, sleet, and freezing rain in anticipation of seeing their team at City Hall Plaza. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Patriots fans seek advantageous viewing positions for the rally at City Hall Plaza. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and free safety Devin McCourty hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Carlos Arredondo, one of the first responders and heroes of the Boston Marathon bombing, cheers at the marathon finish line as the Patriots pass by during the parade. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies and talks to his son Benjamin during the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patriots fans show their support for the team. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick hoist the Lombardi Championship trophies. REUTERS/Barry Chin/Pool
The crowds of fans lining the street are reflected in one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Patriots travel down Boylston Street on duck boats. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates during the parade. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kisses one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans, under a sign reading "Deflate Hate" watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds one of the fire Vince Lombardi trophies and signals five with his hand while riding a duck boat. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy as head coach Bill Belichick waves to the fans while riding a duck boat. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans in office windows watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies during their victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans watch the Patriots victory parade. REUTERS/Brian Snyder