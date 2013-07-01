Patrolling Croatia's border

A Croatian border police officer inspects the railway near the Croatia-Serbia border in Tovarnik, east Croatia, May 12, 2013. Croatia became the European Union's 28th member on July 1 and its roughly 1,400 km of land border with non-EU neighbors Bosnia, Serbia and Montenegro will now become the bloc's new external frontier. Croatia lies on the notorious Balkan smuggling route, used for transporting illegal migrants and drugs from the Middle East and Africa into western Europe, and its border police have modernized their equipment to include thermal vision cameras and infrared binoculars to improve control. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic