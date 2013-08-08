Edition:
Patron saint of the unemployed

<p>People wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. Catholics believe that if they pray to Saint Cajetan and take a flower or parsley from the float that carries his statue during the procession, they will have bread and work for the following year. Spanish unemployment, one of the highest in the eurozone, is expected to remain high for years to come as the battered economy, in recession since the end of 2011, struggles to get back to sustainable growth. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Women dressed in traditional Madrid dress shout "Hurrah San Cayetano" as they take part in the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Boys and girls dressed in traditional Madrid attire play as they wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Women dressed in traditional Madrid attire wait for the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Altar boys and girls are told to take their positions at the start of the procession of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A man carries a banner depicting San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, during a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Worshippers struggle to pick up flowers from the floor after taking them down from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A worshipper falls to the ground after trying to pick up flowers from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>Worshippers struggle to take flowers and parsley from the float that carries the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>"Costaleros" carry the statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, into the church that bears his name at the end of a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A woman touches a statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, as she prays after a procession in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>People buy postcards of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan), patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers, at the church that bears his name in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

<p>A small statue of San Cayetano (Saint Cajetan) is displayed on a street as people mingle after a procession to honour the patron saint of the unemployed and job seekers in Madrid August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, August 07, 2013

