United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 29, 2012 | 2:30pm EDT

Paul Ryan fashion

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is introduced by vice-presidential candidate Congressman Paul Ryan (R) at a campaign rally in Powell, Ohio August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is introduced by vice-presidential candidate Congressman Paul Ryan (R) at a campaign rally in Powell, Ohio August 25, 2012.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is introduced by vice-presidential candidate Congressman Paul Ryan (R) at a campaign rally in Powell, Ohio August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney is seen past the boots of Paul Ryan as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney is seen past the boots of Paul Ryan as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Mitt Romney is seen past the boots of Paul Ryan as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney (L) and Paul Ryan, hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney (L) and Paul Ryan, hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Mitt Romney (L) and Paul Ryan, hold a town hall meeting campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Paul Ryan speaks at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein</p>

Paul Ryan speaks at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio August 15, 2012.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein

<p>Mitt Romney (L) speaks with vice Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mitt Romney (L) speaks with vice Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Mitt Romney (L) speaks with vice Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Paul Ryan waves with his daughter Liza as his wife Janna Little (2nd L) follows with their son Charlie (L) after Mitt Romney announced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Paul Ryan waves with his daughter Liza as his wife Janna Little (2nd L) follows with their son Charlie (L) after Mitt Romney announced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Paul Ryan waves with his daughter Liza as his wife Janna Little (2nd L) follows with their son Charlie (L) after Mitt Romney announced Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Senate Budget Committee Ranking member Jeff Sessions (R) and House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan speak to the press in response to President Barack Obama's Fiscal Year 2010 budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Senate Budget Committee Ranking member Jeff Sessions (R) and House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan speak to the press in response to President Barack Obama's Fiscal Year 2010 budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 14, 2011.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Senate Budget Committee Ranking member Jeff Sessions (R) and House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan speak to the press in response to President Barack Obama's Fiscal Year 2010 budget, on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Paul Ryan speaks at the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Paul Ryan speaks at the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Paul Ryan speaks at the 2011 Fiscal Summit on Solutions for America's future in Washington May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Mitt Romney (R) and Paul Ryan wave to supporters during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Mitt Romney (R) and Paul Ryan wave to supporters during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012.

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

Mitt Romney (R) and Paul Ryan wave to supporters during a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

