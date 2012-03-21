Payton suspended
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after his team defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton calls plays during the Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is doused after his team defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton embraces Jeremy Shockey after they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton thanks the fans after playing the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, December 31, 2006. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and his team accept the award for best team at the 2010 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, July 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton sits on the bench with an ice pack and a brace on his left leg after being injured on a play during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talk before their pre-season game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, August 12, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hugs head coach Sean Payton after winning Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton take part in a practice in Foxborough, August 10, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton celebrates after a replay reversed a referee's call and awarded the Saints a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton coaches from the sidelines on crutches in the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton gives instructions against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks with quarterback Drew Brees in the second quarter of play against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC Divisional playoff in San Francisco, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
