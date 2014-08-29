Peacekeepers missing in Golan Heights
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) keeps watch of the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing from an observation post in the Golan Heights August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Militants are seen on the Syrian side of the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) rides atop an armored vehicle near the Quneitra border crossing on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A member of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) carries binoculars at an observation post in the Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Qunietra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises after an explosion on the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A U.N. observation tower is seen overlooking Syria, next to the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Druze men look at smoke rising on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli soldier stands next to a factory that was damaged by a rocket in a community in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A pickup truck mounted with a weapon moves on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing between the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights and Syria, August 27, 2014. id. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises following an explosion on the Syrian side near the Quneitra border crossing August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A United Nations soldier looks at smoke on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Smoke rises on the Syrian side following fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front and other Islamist fighters have taken control of a border crossing on the line dividing Syria from the...more
A fire burns on the Israeli-controlled side of the line dividing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights from Syria during fighting near the Quneitra border crossing, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli soldiers stand next to a factory that was damaged by a rocket in a community in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
