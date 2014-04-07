Edition:
Peaches Geldof: 1989-2014

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Peaches Geldof and husband Thomas Cohen arrive for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Peaches Geldof and husband Thomas Cohen arrive for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof and husband Thomas Cohen arrive for the U.K. premiere of "The Wolf of Wall Street" at Leicester Square, in London January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

Peaches Geldof arrives for the Elle Style Awards at the Roudhouse theater in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Peaches Geldof arrives for the Elle Style Awards at the Roudhouse theater in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof arrives for the Elle Style Awards at the Roudhouse theater in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Peaches and Pixie Geldof attend Topshop's Unique collection at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Peaches and Pixie Geldof attend Topshop's Unique collection at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches and Pixie Geldof attend Topshop's Unique collection at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Peaches Geldof poses for photographers before the presentation of the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Peaches Geldof poses for photographers before the presentation of the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof poses for photographers before the presentation of the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen pose for photographers at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award for Mario Testino at the Park Lane Hotel in London, England, September 19, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen pose for photographers at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award for Mario Testino at the Park Lane Hotel in London, England, September 19, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen pose for photographers at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Award for Mario Testino at the Park Lane Hotel in London, England, September 19, 2011 REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Model Peaches Geldoff displays a creation by PPQ designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Model Peaches Geldoff displays a creation by PPQ designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Monday, April 07, 2014

Model Peaches Geldoff displays a creation by PPQ designers Amy Molyneaux and Percy Parker at their Spring/Summer 2008 show during London Fashion Week September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

Peaches Geldof arrives on the red carpet with her friend Blake Wood during an event at Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Peaches Geldof arrives on the red carpet with her friend Blake Wood during an event at Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof arrives on the red carpet with her friend Blake Wood during an event at Milan Fashion Week March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Socialite Peaches Geldof arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2009 event in Antibes during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Socialite Peaches Geldof arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2009 event in Antibes during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, April 07, 2014

Socialite Peaches Geldof arrives for the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2009 event in Antibes during the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof arrives for the screening of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" out of competition at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 22, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Peaches Geldof, daughter of British musician Bob Geldof (2nd L), poses for photographers after arriving for the presentation of the Pam Hogg 2010 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Peaches Geldof, daughter of British musician Bob Geldof (2nd L), poses for photographers after arriving for the presentation of the Pam Hogg 2010 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof, daughter of British musician Bob Geldof (2nd L), poses for photographers after arriving for the presentation of the Pam Hogg 2010 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Peaches Geldof poses for a photo before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Peaches Geldof poses for a photo before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof poses for a photo before the Vivienne Westwood Red Label Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during London Fashion Week, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Peaches Geldof arrives at the Elle Style Awards at the Savoy Hotel in London, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Peaches Geldof arrives at the Elle Style Awards at the Savoy Hotel in London, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof arrives at the Elle Style Awards at the Savoy Hotel in London, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Singer Pixie Lott, Peaches Geldof, singer Paloma Faith, and actresses Anna Kendrick and MacKenzie Mauzy watch the presentation for the Temperley Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Singer Pixie Lott, Peaches Geldof, singer Paloma Faith, and actresses Anna Kendrick and MacKenzie Mauzy watch the presentation for the Temperley Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, April 07, 2014

Singer Pixie Lott, Peaches Geldof, singer Paloma Faith, and actresses Anna Kendrick and MacKenzie Mauzy watch the presentation for the Temperley Spring/Summer 2014 collection at London Fashion Week September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Peaches Geldof and her husband arrive for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Peaches Geldof and her husband arrive for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof and her husband arrive for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof, daughter of Bob Geldof, attends a cocktail party in a store in Sydney September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Patrick Riviere

Peaches Geldof arrives at the premiere of the new film 'Factory Girl' in Leicester Square, London March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Peaches Geldof arrives at the premiere of the new film 'Factory Girl' in Leicester Square, London March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, April 07, 2014

Peaches Geldof arrives at the premiere of the new film 'Factory Girl' in Leicester Square, London March 13, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

