Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 7, 2012 | 11:06am EST

Pearl Harbor 1941

<p>An aerial view of "Battleship Row" at Pearl Harbor, photographed from a Japanese aircraft, beside Ford Island, during the early part of the attack on December 7, 1941. Visible ships are (L-R): USS Nevada; USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard; USS Tennessee with USS West Virginia moored outboard; USS Maryland with USS Oklahoma moored outboard; and USS Neosho, only partially visible at the extreme right. A bomb had just hit Arizona near the stern, but she has not yet received the bomb that detonated her forward magazines. West Virginia and Oklahoma are gushing oil from their many torpedo hits and are listing to port. Oklahoma's port deck edge is already under water. Nevada has also been torpedoed. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy photograph/U.S. Navy National Museum of Naval Aviation</p>

An aerial view of "Battleship Row" at Pearl Harbor, photographed from a Japanese aircraft, beside Ford Island, during the early part of the attack on December 7, 1941. Visible ships are (L-R): USS Nevada; USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard;...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

An aerial view of "Battleship Row" at Pearl Harbor, photographed from a Japanese aircraft, beside Ford Island, during the early part of the attack on December 7, 1941. Visible ships are (L-R): USS Nevada; USS Arizona with USS Vestal moored outboard; USS Tennessee with USS West Virginia moored outboard; USS Maryland with USS Oklahoma moored outboard; and USS Neosho, only partially visible at the extreme right. A bomb had just hit Arizona near the stern, but she has not yet received the bomb that detonated her forward magazines. West Virginia and Oklahoma are gushing oil from their many torpedo hits and are listing to port. Oklahoma's port deck edge is already under water. Nevada has also been torpedoed. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy photograph/U.S. Navy National Museum of Naval Aviation

Close
1 / 23
<p>Service members stand near airplane wreckage during the surprise Japanese attack at Naval Air Station at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy</p>

Service members stand near airplane wreckage during the surprise Japanese attack at Naval Air Station at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy

Friday, December 07, 2012

Service members stand near airplane wreckage during the surprise Japanese attack at Naval Air Station at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy

Close
2 / 23
<p>The USS Arizona is seen ablaze, immediately following the explosion of its forward magazines after the attack in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives </p>

The USS Arizona is seen ablaze, immediately following the explosion of its forward magazines after the attack in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives

Friday, December 07, 2012

The USS Arizona is seen ablaze, immediately following the explosion of its forward magazines after the attack in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives

Close
3 / 23
<p>A view of the USS ARIZONA burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center</p>

A view of the USS ARIZONA burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Friday, December 07, 2012

A view of the USS ARIZONA burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Close
4 / 23
<p>Pearl Harbor veteran Evans Brasset, who was a signalman on the USS Rigel during the attack, poses for a picture at his home in Harvey, Louisiana, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Pearl Harbor veteran Evans Brasset, who was a signalman on the USS Rigel during the attack, poses for a picture at his home in Harvey, Louisiana, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Friday, December 07, 2012

Pearl Harbor veteran Evans Brasset, who was a signalman on the USS Rigel during the attack, poses for a picture at his home in Harvey, Louisiana, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
5 / 23
<p>Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii during the attack, is seen outside his home in Metairie, Louisiana, December 4, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on that Sunday, December 7, when he heard a plane motor surging at his back. He turned and saw the pilot, his goggles atop his head, smiling down at him before a torpedo fell from the plane's belly. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii during the attack, is seen outside his home in Metairie, Louisiana, December 4, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on that Sunday, December 7, when he heard...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

Pearl Harbor veteran Robert Templet, who was a Radioman 1st Class at Ford Island, Hawaii during the attack, is seen outside his home in Metairie, Louisiana, December 4, 2011. Templet was walking to breakfast on that Sunday, December 7, when he heard a plane motor surging at his back. He turned and saw the pilot, his goggles atop his head, smiling down at him before a torpedo fell from the plane's belly. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
6 / 23
<p>The USS West Virginia burns and sinks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom </p>

The USS West Virginia burns and sinks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Friday, December 07, 2012

The USS West Virginia burns and sinks after the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Close
7 / 23
<p>A burnt B-17C aircraft rests near Hangar Number Five, Hickam Field, following the attack by Japanese aircraft on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives </p>

A burnt B-17C aircraft rests near Hangar Number Five, Hickam Field, following the attack by Japanese aircraft on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives

Friday, December 07, 2012

A burnt B-17C aircraft rests near Hangar Number Five, Hickam Field, following the attack by Japanese aircraft on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives

Close
8 / 23
<p>A view of the USS West Virginia in flames in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center</p>

A view of the USS West Virginia in flames in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Friday, December 07, 2012

A view of the USS West Virginia in flames in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Close
9 / 23
<p>Pearl Harbor survivor George Blake looks down at the sunken USS Arizona as he tours the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor survivor George Blake looks down at the sunken USS Arizona as he tours the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Friday, December 07, 2012

Pearl Harbor survivor George Blake looks down at the sunken USS Arizona as he tours the Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
10 / 23
<p>The USS California is seen ablaze after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom</p>

The USS California is seen ablaze after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Friday, December 07, 2012

The USS California is seen ablaze after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Close
11 / 23
<p>The USS Arizona is seen ablaze just after its forward magazines exploded along with other warships at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. At right, shrouded in smoke from the fire, are the main and foremasts of USS West Virginia, which is listing sharply to port after it was torpedoed. Upright mast further to the right is the main mast of USS Tennessee moored inboard of West Virginia. The bow and foremast of USS Vestal moored outboard of Arizona, are visible at the left. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives </p>

The USS Arizona is seen ablaze just after its forward magazines exploded along with other warships at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. At right, shrouded in smoke from the fire, are the main and foremasts of USS West Virginia, which is listing sharply...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

The USS Arizona is seen ablaze just after its forward magazines exploded along with other warships at Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. At right, shrouded in smoke from the fire, are the main and foremasts of USS West Virginia, which is listing sharply to port after it was torpedoed. Upright mast further to the right is the main mast of USS Tennessee moored inboard of West Virginia. The bow and foremast of USS Vestal moored outboard of Arizona, are visible at the left. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph/National Archives

Close
12 / 23
<p>Pearl Harbor survivor David Shoup looks on during the wreath laying presentation for the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

Pearl Harbor survivor David Shoup looks on during the wreath laying presentation for the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

Pearl Harbor survivor David Shoup looks on during the wreath laying presentation for the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
13 / 23
<p>This captured Japanese photograph shows the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii December 7, 1941. In the distance, the smoke rises from Hickam Field. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center</p>

This captured Japanese photograph shows the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii December 7, 1941. In the distance, the smoke rises from Hickam Field. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Friday, December 07, 2012

This captured Japanese photograph shows the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii December 7, 1941. In the distance, the smoke rises from Hickam Field. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Close
14 / 23
<p>The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center</p>

The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Friday, December 07, 2012

The USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Department of the Navy/Naval Photographic Center

Close
15 / 23
<p>Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

Pearl Harbor Survivors' President William Muelhieb salutes the Color Guard during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
16 / 23
<p>The USS Nevada is ablaze off the Ford Island seaplane base, with its bow pointed up-channel during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The volume of fire and smoke is from USS Shaw, which is burning in the floating dry dock in the background on the left. Photographed from the southeastern shore of Ford Island, near the Naval Air station HQ building. A dredging line is visible at left. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph</p>

The USS Nevada is ablaze off the Ford Island seaplane base, with its bow pointed up-channel during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The volume of fire and smoke is from USS Shaw, which is burning in the floating dry dock in the...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

The USS Nevada is ablaze off the Ford Island seaplane base, with its bow pointed up-channel during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The volume of fire and smoke is from USS Shaw, which is burning in the floating dry dock in the background on the left. Photographed from the southeastern shore of Ford Island, near the Naval Air station HQ building. A dredging line is visible at left. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph

Close
17 / 23
<p>The USS Nevada is aground and burning off Waipio Point, after the end of the Japanese air raid in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Ships assisting the USS Nevada (R) are the harbor tug Hoga and USS Avocet. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph</p>

The USS Nevada is aground and burning off Waipio Point, after the end of the Japanese air raid in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Ships assisting the USS Nevada (R) are the harbor tug Hoga and USS Avocet. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph

Friday, December 07, 2012

The USS Nevada is aground and burning off Waipio Point, after the end of the Japanese air raid in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Ships assisting the USS Nevada (R) are the harbor tug Hoga and USS Avocet. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph

Close
18 / 23
<p>A Pearl Harbor survivor salutes at the Rememberance Wall during the 50th anniversary ceremony of the commemoration of the USS Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

A Pearl Harbor survivor salutes at the Rememberance Wall during the 50th anniversary ceremony of the commemoration of the USS Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

A Pearl Harbor survivor salutes at the Rememberance Wall during the 50th anniversary ceremony of the commemoration of the USS Arizona Memorial at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
19 / 23
<p>Sailors in a motor launch rush to rescue a survivor in the water alongside USS West Virginia after the attack, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom</p>

Sailors in a motor launch rush to rescue a survivor in the water alongside USS West Virginia after the attack, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Friday, December 07, 2012

Sailors in a motor launch rush to rescue a survivor in the water alongside USS West Virginia after the attack, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/U.S. Navy Photograph/Newscom

Close
20 / 23
<p>The forward magazines of USS Arizona explode after it was hit by a Japanese bomb in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives</p>

The forward magazines of USS Arizona explode after it was hit by a Japanese bomb in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives

Friday, December 07, 2012

The forward magazines of USS Arizona explode after it was hit by a Japanese bomb in Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. REUTERS/Official U.S. Navy Photograph, National Archives

Close
21 / 23
<p>Pearl Harbor survivor Bob Jensen of Arizona salutes during the memorial ceremony honoring the 65th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2006. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor survivor Bob Jensen of Arizona salutes during the memorial ceremony honoring the 65th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2006. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Friday, December 07, 2012

Pearl Harbor survivor Bob Jensen of Arizona salutes during the memorial ceremony honoring the 65th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2006. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
22 / 23
<p>Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth salutes at the moment in time that Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec 7, 1941 at the memorial ceremony honoring the 65th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2006. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry </p>

Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth salutes at the moment in time that Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec 7, 1941 at the memorial ceremony honoring the 65th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2006....more

Friday, December 07, 2012

Pearl Harbor survivor Mal Middlesworth salutes at the moment in time that Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec 7, 1941 at the memorial ceremony honoring the 65th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 7, 2006. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Christmas is coming

Christmas is coming

Next Slideshows

Christmas is coming

Christmas is coming

A look at the ways people around the world are preparing for the holiday season.

Dec 06 2012
Fishing for shark fin

Fishing for shark fin

The Ocean Sunset hunts sharks as well as other fish for their meat and fins off the cost of Canada.

Dec 06 2012
The pregnant princess

The pregnant princess

The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the hospital.

Dec 06 2012
The worlds of Oscar Niemeyer

The worlds of Oscar Niemeyer

Oscar Niemeyer, a towering patriarch of modern architecture who shaped the look of contemporary Brazil and whose inventive, curved designs left their mark on...

Dec 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast