Pele's possessions
Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele smiles after unveiling his own statue during an interactive session with the students at the NSHM Knowledge Campus in Kolkata, India, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A green Umbro brand New York Cosmos football jersey number "10" worn by Pele during the 1976 North American Soccer League (NASL) season is shown in this handout image released on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Julien's Auctions/Handout via Reuters
A 1977 North American Soccer League (NASL) Champions ring presented to Pele for being a member of the 1977 NASL champion Cosmos, previously called the "New York Cosmos," is shown in this handout photo released on March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Julien's...more
A white leather Drible brand football used by Pele to score his 1,000th career goal in a match that pitted his Santos FC team against rival Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, known as Vasco da Gama, at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on...more
A yellow and green satin sash with a gold bullion fringe presented to Pele by the Brazilian Sport Confederation (CBD) to commemorate Brazil's legendary 1958 FIFA World Cup victory is shown in this handout photo released on March 8, 2016....more
The footprints of Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen at the main entrance of the Pele Museum in Santos March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian soccer legend Pele poses next to a public telephone booth with an image of his face painted by Brazilian artist Sipros after he autographed it, during the Call Parade art exhibition in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A national soccer jersey used by legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele during a previous World Cup is displayed during an exhibition on the country's past World Cup participations entitled "Brazil, a country, a world" at the Ulysses Guimaraes...more
Brazilian soccer legend Pele shows off his six domestic championship medals at a Brazilian soccer confederation event recognising the previous incarnations of the Brazilian soccer championships in Rio de Janeiro, December 22, 2010. The confederation...more
In this picture released by Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Pope Benedict shakes hands with Brazilian soccer legend Pele' during their meeting in Cologne, Germany August 20, 2005. REUTERS/L' Osservatore Romano/Pool
Brazilian soccer legend Pele, overcome with emotion, cries while running with the Olympic torch outside the world's largest soccer stadium, Maracana, on the 10th day of the Athens 2004 Olympic torch relay in Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2004. ...more
Brazilian ex-soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento "Pele" looks at his hand as his bride Assiria Lemos puts the wedding ring on his finger during the wedding at the Anglican Episcopal church in Recife April 30, 1994. REUTERS/Vanderlei Almeida
Members of the Chilean Monjas soccer club sit together next to a framed jersey of soccer legend "Pele" Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Valparaiso, April 22, 2002. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Brazilian soccer star Pele is presented the FIFA Player of the Century trophy from FIFA President Joseph Blatter (L) during the FIFA World Player of the Year awards in Rome December 11, 2000. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto
Next Slideshows
FIFA's new president
Infantino was chosen as the new president of FIFA, a position which made his predecessor Sepp Blatter as instantly recognizable as some of the world's leading...
NBA All-Star Weekend
Highlights from all-star weekend in Toronto.
Best of Super Bowl 50
The Denver Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers.
Super Bowl halftime
Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars perform together.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.