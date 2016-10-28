Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 9:15am EDT

Pence plane skids off airport runway

A man takes a photographs as he inspects a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence after it skidded off the runway while landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Mike Pence poses for a photo with firefighters after a plane carrying him skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at New York City's LaGuardia Airport. US TV POOL/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence rests in the grass after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Men inspect a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Emergency workers stand in front of the plane carrying Mike Pence after it skidded off the runway. US TV POOL/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Mud is seen on the side of a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
A campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence rests in the grass after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A campaign plane carrying Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Men inspect a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A man takes photographs as he inspects a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
