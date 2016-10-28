Pence plane skids off airport runway
A man takes a photographs as he inspects a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence after it skidded off the runway while landing in the rain at LaGuardia Airport in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mike Pence poses for a photo with firefighters after a plane carrying him skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at New York City's LaGuardia Airport. US TV POOL/via Reuters TV
A campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence rests in the grass after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men inspect a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emergency workers stand in front of the plane carrying Mike Pence after it skidded off the runway. US TV POOL/via Reuters TV
Mud is seen on the side of a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence rests in the grass after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A campaign plane carrying Mike Pence rests after it skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men inspect a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man takes photographs as he inspects a campaign plane that had been carrying Mike Pence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
