Pence visits Korean DMZ
Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean soldier takes photographs as Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) arrives at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vice President Mike Pence visits the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean soldier takes photographs as Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) arrives at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean guard post is seen in this picture taken from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean soldier keeps watch toward the south as Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south as Vice President Mike Pence (not pictured) arrives at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vice President Mike Pence visits the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vice President Mike Pence stands next to his daughter looking toward the north through a pair of binocular from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a meeting with U.S. and South Korean soldiers at Camp Bonifas near the truce village of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
