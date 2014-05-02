Edition:
Pennsylvania town broke

<p>Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a loan from a bank. It is so broke, the gas service to city hall was temporarily cut off last month. So the council for the city of 7,000 residents has agreed to seek entry to a state financial oversight program dating from 1987 that facilitates access to credit and permits the levying of certain taxes. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a loan from a bank. It is so broke, the gas service to city hall was temporarily cut off last month. So the council for the city of 7,000 residents has agreed to seek entry to a state financial oversight program dating from 1987 that facilitates access to credit and permits the levying of certain taxes. REUTERS/Mark Makela

<p>A man drinks a beer on a front porch in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Mayor Bill Milibrand, 54, who has been in office for four months, is photographed in his office in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A public bench in disrepair is seen in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A woman sits on the street in a wheelchair eating a donut in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A tuxedo and wedding store that went out of business 10 years ago but still retains all of its merchandise is seen in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Market Street and darkening clouds are reflected in the window of a shop in downtown Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Shamokin's residents (L to R) Jessica Kruleski, 33, Traci Carmen, 34, Gary Parks, 27, Anson Barrett, 5, and Jeff Try, 22, pose for a picture on the street in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A man walks down Market Street with darkening clouds forming above the bluff in the distance in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Wayne Derk, 73, the owner of Wayne's World odds and ends shop who was born and raised in Shamokin, poses for a picture in his store May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Eric Feese, 31, and his four-year-old daughter, Gianna Mannion, knock on the door of his landlord to pay his rent in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Bruce Zigarski, 60, a retired heavy equipment operator, stands on the steps of his apartment building, in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A tanning salon sits vacant, out of business and for sale in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A telephone installation crew walk through the Bunker Hill area of Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Judy Wariki, 67, a salesperson for Keysters Security locksmiths who has lived her whole life in Shamokin, poses for a picture May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>Faded high school prom photos remain in the storefront of a tuxedo and wedding store that went out of business 10 years ago in Shamokin May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>A view of Market Street in Shamokin as seen from a hill near the mining site that once made the area prosperous May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

