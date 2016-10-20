Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 20, 2016 | 12:00pm EDT

People of Times Square

A pan handler sits with a "Give me $1 or Im voting for Trump" sign, referring to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as he sits on the street in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A pan handler sits with a "Give me $1 or Im voting for Trump" sign, referring to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as he sits on the street in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A pan handler sits with a "Give me $1 or Im voting for Trump" sign, referring to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as he sits on the street in Times Square in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 20
Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy," poses for a photo in an area with mirrors in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy," poses for a photo in an area with mirrors in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Robert Burck, known as the original "Naked Cowboy," poses for a photo in an area with mirrors in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 20
A man dressed as the character "Minion" from the "Despicable Me" movies demands to be paid a tip after being photographed in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man dressed as the character "Minion" from the "Despicable Me" movies demands to be paid a tip after being photographed in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
A man dressed as the character "Minion" from the "Despicable Me" movies demands to be paid a tip after being photographed in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 20
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
Deke Breuer feeds his dog Cahlupa some lasagna in Times Square. Breuer, originally from Detroit, have been living and traveling for the last few years and has taught his dog many tricks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 20
A street performer dressed as the Statue of Liberty stands amongst light snow in Times Square. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A street performer dressed as the Statue of Liberty stands amongst light snow in Times Square. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A street performer dressed as the Statue of Liberty stands amongst light snow in Times Square. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 20
A couple dressed up as musical act Daft Punk ride the shuttle subway at Times Square station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A couple dressed up as musical act Daft Punk ride the shuttle subway at Times Square station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A couple dressed up as musical act Daft Punk ride the shuttle subway at Times Square station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 20
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo, rests in Times Square. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo, rests in Times Square. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo, rests in Times Square. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 20
A man walks though Times Square in high heels. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man walks though Times Square in high heels. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A man walks though Times Square in high heels. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 20
A model poses during a photo shoot at a subway entrance in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model poses during a photo shoot at a subway entrance in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
A model poses during a photo shoot at a subway entrance in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 20
A man dressed up as Pinhead from the Hellraiser series poses for a photo as his subway train pulls away at Times Square station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man dressed up as Pinhead from the Hellraiser series poses for a photo as his subway train pulls away at Times Square station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A man dressed up as Pinhead from the Hellraiser series poses for a photo as his subway train pulls away at Times Square station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 20
Divers are pictured waiting to play tic-tac-toe on the glass of a dive tank used by the U. S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit for promotion during Fleet Week in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Divers are pictured waiting to play tic-tac-toe on the glass of a dive tank used by the U. S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit for promotion during Fleet Week in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Divers are pictured waiting to play tic-tac-toe on the glass of a dive tank used by the U. S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit for promotion during Fleet Week in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 20
A dancer poses for a photograph as part of the "Dance as Art" photo project in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A dancer poses for a photograph as part of the "Dance as Art" photo project in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2014
A dancer poses for a photograph as part of the "Dance as Art" photo project in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 20
A group of Mennonites from Pennsylvania sing hymns in the Times Square subway station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A group of Mennonites from Pennsylvania sing hymns in the Times Square subway station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A group of Mennonites from Pennsylvania sing hymns in the Times Square subway station. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 20
A man who gave his name as Wildcat works out on NYPD crowd control barricades in the rain in Times Square. Wildcat says he works out in public places to encourage others to get healthy without the need for fancy equipment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man who gave his name as Wildcat works out on NYPD crowd control barricades in the rain in Times Square. Wildcat says he works out in public places to encourage others to get healthy without the need for fancy equipment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
A man who gave his name as Wildcat works out on NYPD crowd control barricades in the rain in Times Square. Wildcat says he works out in public places to encourage others to get healthy without the need for fancy equipment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 20
Billy McKinney sits on a sidewalk holding a sign inviting passers-by to tell him off for two dollars in Times Square. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Billy McKinney sits on a sidewalk holding a sign inviting passers-by to tell him off for two dollars in Times Square. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2008
Billy McKinney sits on a sidewalk holding a sign inviting passers-by to tell him off for two dollars in Times Square. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
A U.S. Navy sailor reacts to a street hawker as he walks through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A U.S. Navy sailor reacts to a street hawker as he walks through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A U.S. Navy sailor reacts to a street hawker as he walks through Times Square during Fleet Week. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 20
Women who pose for tips wearing body paint and underwear help each other get ready in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Women who pose for tips wearing body paint and underwear help each other get ready in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Women who pose for tips wearing body paint and underwear help each other get ready in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 20
A man dressed as a marijuana leaf stands with another with a poster, as they ask for money to buy pot at Times Square. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man dressed as a marijuana leaf stands with another with a poster, as they ask for money to buy pot at Times Square. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2014
A man dressed as a marijuana leaf stands with another with a poster, as they ask for money to buy pot at Times Square. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 20
People stand with umbrellas during a rainstorm along 43rd Street at Times Square. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People stand with umbrellas during a rainstorm along 43rd Street at Times Square. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
People stand with umbrellas during a rainstorm along 43rd Street at Times Square. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 20
Berta and Jose Fernandez from Spain pose for wedding photos in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Berta and Jose Fernandez from Spain pose for wedding photos in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 11, 2015
Berta and Jose Fernandez from Spain pose for wedding photos in Times Square. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Meeting of the clowns

Meeting of the clowns

Next Slideshows

Meeting of the clowns

Meeting of the clowns

A confabulation of clowns converge in Mexico City for the XXI Convention of Clowns.

Oct 20 2016
Freed from Boko Haram

Freed from Boko Haram

Boko Haram has released 21 of the 270 Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014.

Oct 19 2016
Mourning the Thai king

Mourning the Thai king

The people of Thailand mourn the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, seen as head of an institution central to Thai identity and a father-figure to the nation.

Oct 17 2016
Growing burgers in a lab

Growing burgers in a lab

Biochemists at Impossible Foods are on a quest to develop plant-based hamburgers that match the texture, aroma, and flavor of real meat.

Oct 13 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast