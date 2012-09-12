Edition:
People's "Best Dressed"

<p>01. Best Dressed: Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>02. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles during a ceremony naming an orchid hybrid in honour of her and Prince William at the National Orchid Garden in the Singapore Botanic Gardens September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool</p>

<p>03. Emma Stone arrive at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>04. Television personalities Kim Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>05. Miranda Kerr (R) and Orlando Bloom pose on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibition "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" in New York May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>06. Reese Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "How Do You Know" in New York December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>07. Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>08. Jessica Alba arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>09. Jury member of the 65th Cannes Film Festival Diane Kruger arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

<p>10. Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, California March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Edamame, noodles and sandwiches are just a few of the snacks that models have been photographed eating backstage.

Sep 10 2012
Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to step out in a figure-hugging one piece.

Sep 07 2012
The best of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sep 07 2012
Red carpet highlights from the MTV Video Music Awards.

Sep 06 2012

