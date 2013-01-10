Edition:
People's Choice Awards

<p>Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Presenters Monica Potter and Anthony Anderson spoof on stage before presenting the "Favorite Breakout Artist" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Julianne Hough presents the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actress Award" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Singer Alicia Keys performs with her backup dancers at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Jennifer Aniston reacts after receiving the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actress" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Adam Levine and James Valentine of Maroon 5 accept the award for "Favorite Band" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Casey Wilson spoofs with Ian Somerhalder before presenting the "Favorite Comedic Movie Actor" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for "Favorite Country Artist" by presenter Olivia Munn at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Emma Watson accepts the award for "Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress" for her role in the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Presenter Naomi Watts congratulates Robert Downey Jr. after winning the "Favorite Movie Actor" award for his role in "The Avengers" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" accept the award for "Favorite Network TV Comedy" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast members for the "Hunger Games" Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Liam Hemsworth react after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Adam Sandler speaks after being named "Favorite Comedic Movie Actor" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Jennifer Lawrence reacts after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie Actress" for her role in the film "Hunger Games" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Nathan Fillion holds the awards for favorite tv crime drama for "Castle" and favorite dramatic tv actor backstage at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Host Kaley Cuoco at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Katy Perry reacts after accepting the "Favorite Pop Artist" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Ellen Pompeo accepts the award for "Favorite Dramatic TV Actress" for her role in Grey's Anatomy at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Singer Alicia Keys performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Singer Alicia Keys performs with her backup dancers at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Musical group "The Wanted" accept their award for "Favorite Breakout Artist" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Sandra Bullock accepts the "Favorite Humanitarian Award" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Stephen Amell and Morena Baccarin present the "Favorite Movie Actress" award at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast members for the "Hunger Games" Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson (C), and Liam Hemsworth react after accepting the award for "Favorite Movie" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Presenters Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles of the television series "Supernatural" present the award for "Favorite Band" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Olivia Munn and actor Johnny Galecki presenters for "Favorite Country Artist" at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress and show host Kaley Cuoco poses backstage after the conclusion of the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

