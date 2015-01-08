People's Choice Awards
Kevin Hart, Josh Gad and Kaley Cuoco, from the film "The Wedding Ringer," take selfies as they take the stage during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting poses backstage with her award for Favorite Comedic TV Actress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Iggy Azalea performs Beg For It. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Betty White accepts the favorite TV Icon award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Iggy Azalea accepts the award for favorite hip hop artist from presenter Dax Shepard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform Freestyle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show hosts Anna Faris and Allison Janney dance on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Stana Katic poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress and Favorite TV Crime Drama, both for CBS series Castle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Johnny Galecki of The Big Bang Theory accepts the award for favorite TV show as cast and crew join him on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Melissa McCarthy accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt Bomer accepts the award for favorite cable TV actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fall Out Boy perform Centuries. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Evans accepts the award for favorite action movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Affleck accepts the favorite humanitarian award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Heywood of Lady Antebellum accept the award for favorite country group. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose with their award for the Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show for Outlander. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actress from presenter Danny Jacobson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ellen Pompeo accepts the award for favorite network TV drama for Grey's Anatomy as the cast stands onstage with her. Pompeo also won for favorite dramatic TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Country artist Hunter Hayes poses backstage with his award for Favorite Male Country Artist. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Iggy Azalea performs Beg For It. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chloe Grace Moretz accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fall Out Boy performs Centuries. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gina Rodriguez poses backstage with the award for Favorite New TV Comedy for The CW's Jane the Virgin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
People's Choice red carpet
Red carpet style at the People's Choice Awards.
The year in concert
Our top performance pictures of the year.
Celebrity breakups of 2014
Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.
The Interview premiere
All is calm amid a political storm at the Los Angeles premiere of parody film "The Interview".
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.